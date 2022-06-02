For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Jun 2022 14:35 |  By RnMTeam

Snakehips Flow with Bryce Vine in Smooth House Groove "WATER." Hits 1 Million streams globally

MUMBAI: “WATER.,” the latest from Snakehips, features Bryce Vice in a slinky slice of house music meant for dark nightclubs and after-hours parties. Out April 22nd on Helix Records, Snakehips channels the groove from within in the shuffling beat, with Bryce Vine providing magnetic vocals that glide along with the track’s smooth rhythm. The record achieves 1 million streams globally this week!

Working with superstars like Anderson .Paak and Tinashe helped cement Snakehips as global tastemakers with an ear for the sound of tomorrow. Their catalogue of hits include lush and sultry ‘On & On’, dreamy single ‘Days With You’, mega-hit ‘All My Friends’ (ft. Tinashe and Chance The Rapper), pop banger ‘Cruel’ featuring ZAYN, and 4-track EP ‘Forever (Pt. II)’. 2021 saw Snakehips releasing singles with Earthgang and Armand Van Helden on their own newly-launched Never Worry Records and hosting Never Worry Radio, a monthly radio show that puts their latest tunes and knack for diverse curation in the spotlight. They have performed at major festivals worldwide, playing sets at Coachella, at EDC Las Vegas, Audiotistic Festival, and High Ground Music and Arts Experience. Releasing their monster collaborative single “Tonight” with Tchami earlier, 2022 continues to be a landmark year for Snakehips as artists and label heads. Back from their national Never Worry tour, the UK duo are currently writing their first album, splitting their time between LA and London to dive deeper into their signature sound than ever before.

Bryce Vine presents a genre-bending, East-meets-West coast sound all his own, drawn in equal parts from the influence of bass-heavy rap, the spirit of punk rock, and anthemic pop sensibility. He made his major label debut with Carnival, released on Sire/Warner Records, with inspirations that run the gamut of the pop culture zeitgeist, lyrically referencing his favorite sci-fi TV shows, 90’s nostalgia and commentary on growing up in LA. Bryce Vine hasn’t slowed down since his breakthrough success with the 2X Platinum “Drew Barrymore,” adding RIAA certified Platinum status to his fan favorites “La La Land (feat. YG)” and “I’m Not Alright” with Loud Luxury, and accumulating more than 2 billion streams worldwide with over 15 million streams per week. Bryce has collaborated with YG, Cheat Codes, Loud Luxury, Jeremih, Wale, Parmalee, Blanco Brown and others.

Tags
Armand Van Helden Jeremih
Related news
News | 09 Nov 2020

Benny Benassi & Jeremih team up for 'LOVELIFE'

MUMBAI: House legend, Benny Benassi and R&B singer, Jeremih are rounding off summer with the ultimate uplifting track, LOVELIFE - out on Ultra Music now.

read more
News | 08 Aug 2020

Armand Van Helden remixes Jonas Blue & MAX's new single 'Naked'

MUMBAI: House music legend Armand Van Helden is the latest artist to remix the Jonas Blue & MAX smash ‘Naked’, out now.

read more
News | 25 Jul 2020

Illyus & Barrientos link up with Jinadu on new single 'The Stranger (In My Head)'

MUMBAI: Glasgow duo Illyus & Barrientos have joined forces with multifaceted UK artist Jinadu on new single ‘The Stranger (In My Head)’, out 24th July.

read more
News | 20 Jul 2020

Melé remixes Kideko & Armand Van Helden's single 'The Fire'

MUMBAI: UK DJ and producer Melé has remixed Kideko and Armand Van Helden’s collaborative new single ‘The Fire’, out 17th July.

read more
News | 15 May 2020

Armand Van Helden, Solardo and Herve release brand new single, 'Power of Bass'

MUMBAI: Dance music legend Armand Van Helden has joined forces with Manchester duo Solardo and Cheap Thrills label head Hervee on new collaborative single ‘Power Of Bass’, out 15th May.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Interviews
Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
German band Screaming Bones releases 'It'll Come in Time', album brings elements of stoner, psychedelic rock and Krautrock

MUMBAI: The German band Screaming Bones presents their newest studio work, the album entitled "It'll All Come in Time". With a strong sound, which...read more

2
Bollywood & Punjabi pop sensation, B Praak brings the ‘Supermoon ft B Praak – The King of Hearts Tour’ to multiple cities in India this June!

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood and Punjabi singing sensation, B Praak, is on his first-ever multi-city musical tour across the country. Through this ‘...read more

3
Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Eklavya’, Arijit Singh makes a rare television reality show appearance with Naam Reh Jayegaa

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh makes a rare appearance on a musical reality show with Gajendra Singh’s Naam Reh Jayegaa. The show which will be airing its 6th...read more

4
Yaya Bey drops irresistible new single "pour up"

MUMBAI: Yaya Bey releases the carefree single “pour up”, the latest single from her forthcoming new album ‘Remember Your North Star’, out 17th June...read more

5
New Music Alert: Los Saints 'Welcome To Confusion' out now Recorded By Keith Cooper of Dear Boy

MUMBAI: What others are saying about Los Saints: "A welcome slice of teenage angst, boredom, and longing set against angular indie rock guitars and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games