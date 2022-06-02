Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Eklavya’, Arijit Singh makes a rare television reality show appearance with Naam Reh Jayegaa

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh makes a rare appearance on a musical reality show with Gajendra Singh’s Naam Reh Jayegaa. The show which will be airing its 6th episode this Sunday at 7 PM will have Arijit Singh headlining with a repertoire of Lata Ji’s Bengali and Hindi songs in a never seen before performance. Through this episode Arijit will be paying his tribute to the life of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Sonu Nigam, the anchor of the show introduces Arijit Singh for the upcoming episode as Lata Didi’s ‘Eklavya’, as Singh has considered Lata Ji as his guru from a distance and honed his skills based on her art.

The 8-episode series has more than 20 of the biggest Indian artists join hands to pay tribute to the immortal singer Lata Mangeshkar. In the upcoming episode, Arijit Singh will perform to some of Lata Didi's evergreen songs, to name a few- 'Jo waada kiya woh', 'Tujhse naraaz nahi zindagi', 'Dikhaiye diye yu' and many more.

Speaking about the episode, Arijit Singh shares, "These songs seem easy but when you sing you realise it's not easy at all. Every song has different memories attached to it. I was introduced to Lata ji's songs at an early age by my mother and that is how the love and respect for Lataji was seeded in me."

Mr. Gajendra Singh has been the only person who has been able to get Lata ji to Indian Television gracing his show ‘Voice of India’ with her honourable presence. This was the only time Lata Didi had ever been on a TV reality show in her lifetime. Gajendra Singh believes that Lata Ji was a personality that needs to be celebrated each day, every day for the rest of our lives and there couldn’t be a better start to it than celebrating her life and achievements through a musical extravaganza with India’s biggest musical artists.

Every episode unfolds a new story of the late singer and is a perfect blend of nostalgic stories and musical melodies which take you back to the golden times filled with memories of Lata Didi. Mr. Singh’s true passion towards music and love for Lata Didi did not let him settle without creating something mellifluous for the most melodious voice to have graced the planet.

Gajendra Singh, Sai Baba Studios said, " When I approached Arijit, I was pleasantly surprised with his prompt consent to be part of this show. He did a lot of research on the songs that he would sing, in terms of mood and feel of the songs. He rehearsed from 2 PM to 2 AM, sat with each musician and did the song setup. The Shooting for Arijit’s episode went on through an entire night. He sang a 40 minute Hindi- Bengali medley that’s mesmerising”.

The singers featured on the show include Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha. Tune into starplus every Sunday at 7 pm for Naam Reh Jayega. The 8-episode, hour-long series promises to revive the glory of Lata Mangeshkar’s inimitable voice and the beautiful memories she left behind.

