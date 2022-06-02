For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Jun 2022 14:13 |  By RnMTeam

Groove Cruise Cabo announces 2022 lineup with headliners Claude VonStroke, Desert Hearts, Gareth Emery, and Said The Sky

MUMBAI: Making its grand return to the West Coast, Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise unveils a star-studded lineup for The Ascension sailing from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas from Wednesday, October 19 - Monday, October 24.

For nearly two decades, Whet Travel has been the leader in independent music cruise experiences with bespoke itineraries and unparalleled curated lineups. This October, Groove Cruise will once again depart from the West Coast aboard the newly-renovated Norwegian Jewel after nearly six years since the last departure. The updated state-of-the-art features include 15 restaurants, indoor and outdoor bars and lounges, Bliss Nightclub, and a refurbished pool deck. Additionally, the Norwegian Jewel has amenities like a casino, video arcade, art gallery, two spas, a sports deck with basketball and tennis courts, and more.

Groove Cruise “Captains” will immerse themselves in 120 hours of nonstop electronic music from more than 80 artists from around the globe. Headliners for The Ascension sailing include previous ‘Groove Cruise ship captain’ Claude VonStroke, underground party-starters Desert Hearts, British trance icon Gareth Emery, and melodic bass wizard Said The Sky making his debut Groove Cruise performance. Groove Cruise will also see direct support and debut performances from the likes of viral ‘Do It To It’ sensation ACRAZE, acclaimed international producer/DJ and activist BLOND:ISH, London producer and TV personality Joel Corry. Piano-driven melodic maestro MitiS will also join the ranks with an emotionally-charged set.

Rounding out the roster with a plethora of additional talent, Groove Cruise leaves no genre left behind with a variety of supporting acts. To represent the house and techno realms, Groove Cruise has recruited notable acts like Barclay Crenshaw, Carlo Lio, Deepfake, Gem & Tauri, Gene Farris, Gettoblaster, Hannah Wants, Lee Reynolds, Max Low, Mikey Lion, Sam Blacky, Ship Wrek, Speakerhoney and more. Leading the ranks of electronic dance music, Amidy, Blanke, Haliene, Kendoll, Maor Levi, Myon, Nurko, Trivecta, and more will offer stirring performances aboard the Norwegian Jewel.

The festival will also welcome special stage takeovers from leading electronic experts Born, Cloud Nine, Desert Hearts, Incorrect, and Space Carnival.

The beloved fanbase, dubbed the “Captains”, will revel in a captivating experience from start to finish aboard the Norwegian Jewel. In addition to a diverse range of talent spanning all genres of electronic music, Captains will also partake in various themed costume parties, once in a lifetime fan & artist experiences such as intimate dinners, yoga and meditation classes at the Oasis Zen zone, and so much more.

Groove Cruise also boasts a long-standing tradition of the undiscovered DJ contest. Festival organizers will carefully select one up-and-coming producer to partake in a career-defining opportunity to perform during The Ascension programming. Details forthcoming.

Known as the world’s premier floating dance music festival, Groove Cruise has made a lasting impact in the dance music space since its inception in 2004. Produced by Whet Travel, Groove Cruise is the only independent music cruise to sail from both the East and West coasts of the United States. The carefully crafted programming provides a unique experience for attendees which has grown into a devout fanbase throughout the past 18 years. Running throughout the entire duration of the cruise, Groove Cruise features 24/7 electronic dance music with world-class production, exotic destination experiences as well as cruise amenities and artist-involved activities.

Tickets are available for purchase now with payment plans starting with just a deposit of $99 at https://www.groovecruise.com/cabo-san-lucas

Tags
Claude VonStroke Gareth Emery Gettoblaster Singer music
Related news
News | 02 Jun 2022

New Music Alert: Los Saints 'Welcome To Confusion' out now Recorded By Keith Cooper of Dear Boy

MUMBAI: What others are saying about Los Saints: "A welcome slice of teenage angst, boredom, and longing set against angular indie rock guitars and refreshingly catchy melodies."- Under The Radar Magazine

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Yaya Bey drops irresistible new single "pour up"

MUMBAI: Yaya Bey releases the carefree single “pour up”, the latest single from her forthcoming new album ‘Remember Your North Star’, out 17th June on Big Dada.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

German band Screaming Bones releases 'It'll Come in Time', album brings elements of stoner, psychedelic rock and Krautrock

MUMBAI: The German band Screaming Bones presents their newest studio work, the album entitled "It'll All Come in Time".

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Aquila Young shares Cinematic new single "Oblivion"

MUMBAI: Birthed in the remnants of an abandoned house, in a world where cinematic meets enigmatic. Only one thing is certain: if you stumble, you will become prey. Aquila Young's new single "Oblivion" was inspired by the chase and pursuit of a Jason Bourne film.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Long Island, NY's Gone Stereo releasing new two Song Digital single on June 3rd

MUMBAI: Long Island, NY has a long and storied history as a hub of underground punk, and with their debut 2-track single, GONE STEREO, has added the first page to their chapter.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Interviews
Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Aquila Young shares Cinematic new single "Oblivion"

MUMBAI: Birthed in the remnants of an abandoned house, in a world where cinematic meets enigmatic. Only one thing is certain: if you stumble, you...read more

2
Snakehips Flow with Bryce Vine in Smooth House Groove "WATER." Hits 1 Million streams globally

MUMBAI: “WATER.,” the latest from Snakehips, features Bryce Vice in a slinky slice of house music meant for dark nightclubs and after-hours parties....read more

3
German band Screaming Bones releases 'It'll Come in Time', album brings elements of stoner, psychedelic rock and Krautrock

MUMBAI: The German band Screaming Bones presents their newest studio work, the album entitled "It'll All Come in Time". With a strong sound, which...read more

4
Bollywood & Punjabi pop sensation, B Praak brings the ‘Supermoon ft B Praak – The King of Hearts Tour’ to multiple cities in India this June!

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood and Punjabi singing sensation, B Praak, is on his first-ever multi-city musical tour across the country. Through this ‘...read more

5
Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Eklavya’, Arijit Singh makes a rare television reality show appearance with Naam Reh Jayegaa

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh makes a rare appearance on a musical reality show with Gajendra Singh’s Naam Reh Jayegaa. The show which will be airing its 6th...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games