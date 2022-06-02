Groove Cruise Cabo announces 2022 lineup with headliners Claude VonStroke, Desert Hearts, Gareth Emery, and Said The Sky

MUMBAI: Making its grand return to the West Coast, Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise unveils a star-studded lineup for The Ascension sailing from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas from Wednesday, October 19 - Monday, October 24.

For nearly two decades, Whet Travel has been the leader in independent music cruise experiences with bespoke itineraries and unparalleled curated lineups. This October, Groove Cruise will once again depart from the West Coast aboard the newly-renovated Norwegian Jewel after nearly six years since the last departure. The updated state-of-the-art features include 15 restaurants, indoor and outdoor bars and lounges, Bliss Nightclub, and a refurbished pool deck. Additionally, the Norwegian Jewel has amenities like a casino, video arcade, art gallery, two spas, a sports deck with basketball and tennis courts, and more.

Groove Cruise “Captains” will immerse themselves in 120 hours of nonstop electronic music from more than 80 artists from around the globe. Headliners for The Ascension sailing include previous ‘Groove Cruise ship captain’ Claude VonStroke, underground party-starters Desert Hearts, British trance icon Gareth Emery, and melodic bass wizard Said The Sky making his debut Groove Cruise performance. Groove Cruise will also see direct support and debut performances from the likes of viral ‘Do It To It’ sensation ACRAZE, acclaimed international producer/DJ and activist BLOND:ISH, London producer and TV personality Joel Corry. Piano-driven melodic maestro MitiS will also join the ranks with an emotionally-charged set.

Rounding out the roster with a plethora of additional talent, Groove Cruise leaves no genre left behind with a variety of supporting acts. To represent the house and techno realms, Groove Cruise has recruited notable acts like Barclay Crenshaw, Carlo Lio, Deepfake, Gem & Tauri, Gene Farris, Gettoblaster, Hannah Wants, Lee Reynolds, Max Low, Mikey Lion, Sam Blacky, Ship Wrek, Speakerhoney and more. Leading the ranks of electronic dance music, Amidy, Blanke, Haliene, Kendoll, Maor Levi, Myon, Nurko, Trivecta, and more will offer stirring performances aboard the Norwegian Jewel.

The festival will also welcome special stage takeovers from leading electronic experts Born, Cloud Nine, Desert Hearts, Incorrect, and Space Carnival.

The beloved fanbase, dubbed the “Captains”, will revel in a captivating experience from start to finish aboard the Norwegian Jewel. In addition to a diverse range of talent spanning all genres of electronic music, Captains will also partake in various themed costume parties, once in a lifetime fan & artist experiences such as intimate dinners, yoga and meditation classes at the Oasis Zen zone, and so much more.

Groove Cruise also boasts a long-standing tradition of the undiscovered DJ contest. Festival organizers will carefully select one up-and-coming producer to partake in a career-defining opportunity to perform during The Ascension programming. Details forthcoming.

Known as the world’s premier floating dance music festival, Groove Cruise has made a lasting impact in the dance music space since its inception in 2004. Produced by Whet Travel, Groove Cruise is the only independent music cruise to sail from both the East and West coasts of the United States. The carefully crafted programming provides a unique experience for attendees which has grown into a devout fanbase throughout the past 18 years. Running throughout the entire duration of the cruise, Groove Cruise features 24/7 electronic dance music with world-class production, exotic destination experiences as well as cruise amenities and artist-involved activities.

Tickets are available for purchase now with payment plans starting with just a deposit of $99 at https://www.groovecruise.com/cabo-san-lucas