News |  02 Jun 2022 13:54 |  By RnMTeam

Giolì & Assia 'Silence' and spine-tingling #DiesisLive

MUMBAI: Shortly after releasing the title track of their upcoming album, Gioli and Assia return with yet another impeccable production in the shape of ‘Silence’. To coincide with the single’s release, the multi-talented duo have also delivered a sublime #DiesisLive, from the Fjallsarlon Glacier Lagoon in Iceland, both of which are available to stream now.

Racking up millions of views around the world with their now legendary #DiesisLive series, which sees the duo perform in remote and jaw dropping locations, Gioli & Assia have filmed a series of awe-inspiring chapters in one of the world’s most beautiful countries. Serving as a visual exploration of the album’s title ‘Fire, Hell & Holy Water’, the new setting is a stark contrast to the fiery forms in the dark, ashen landscape of the Fagradalsfjall volcano video, as the pair transform into white pure figures that echo their glacial surroundings. Shot from the icy tongue of the lagoon, Gioli & Assia give a raw and emotive performance of new single ‘Silence’ as well as premiering not one, but two tracks from their forthcoming album.

Speaking about their experience in Iceland, Gioli & Assia said “We spent 9 days here in Iceland! At the beginning this was just an impossible project even to think about, but after these 9 days we can finally say we moulded it into reality! We brought all our team here in Iceland, but more than a team they really are true friends and special people for us. They helped us make our dream possible with supporting our craziness every single day; without sleeping, eating, making long hikes, and putting in all their effort! Nothing was taken for granted! We toured most of Iceland, experiencing the most beautiful sunrises, colouring our eyes with joy after long runs, filling our lungs and souls breathing the purest air in the middle of huge canyons, drinking water from glaciers, and danced under the coldest rain and laid on greenest grass just simply looking at the stars! This trip really made an impact in our lives, and we’ll be always grateful for it! We chose the craziest, most remote, pure, raw and surreal locations to shoot all our new album videos! Let us say this, you’re not ready for it!!! You’re not ready for this album!”

Out now via Ultra Records, ‘Silence’ starts off with their signature melodic handpan, as Assia’s smooth and luxuriating vocals lure listeners into the dreamy soundscape, before adding an ethereal minimalist drop. Continuing to raise the bar with every release, ‘Silence’ is yet another example of the pair’s inimitable star power.

Undoubtedly one of the most innovative and captivating acts in the music scene today, Gioli & Assia have perfected the art of delivering sublime and emotive soundscapes that capture the hearts of their legions of fans worldwide. Renowned for their capability to blend a variety of genres with a broad range of instruments, the diverse duo’s forthcoming album is a labour of love that will further showcase their unparalleled sound.

GIOLI & ASSIA NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES

20 June HOLLYWOOD THEATRE Vancouver, BC
24 June ELECTRIC FOREST Rothbury, MI
25 June DAY TRIP FESTIVAL Long Beach, CA
3 September ARC FESTIVAL Chicago, US
9 September THE NOVO Los Angeles, CA
17 September BROOKLYN STEEL New York, NY
18 September LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL Las Vegas, US

