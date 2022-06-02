For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Jun 2022 14:40 |  By RnMTeam

German band Screaming Bones releases 'It'll Come in Time', album brings elements of stoner, psychedelic rock and Krautrock

MUMBAI: The German band Screaming Bones presents their newest studio work, the album entitled "It'll All Come in Time". With a strong sound, which mixes elements of Stoner, Psychedelic Rock and Krautrock, the work delivers 7 songs with amazing quality, with all the elements that can please fans of the styles mentioned above. The album, which has among its highlights songs like “Eve” and the epic “Journey through your inner Cosmos, Pt.1”, is now available for listening on the main streaming platforms.

Screaming Bones is Mike Ludwig's new musical project, hailing from Darmstadt, Germany. Mike records all the guitars on a four-track loop recorder and generates the percussion elements with a drum machine to create his dark psychedelic sound tinged with progressive rock tones. All sounds are created by Ludwig while the final finishing was done by Patrick Burkholder of Zenmix Recordings.

A futuristic and experimental sound, surely Screaming Bones is a courageous artist who is not afraid to venture into musical paths never walked before. His compositional style is psychedelic, industrial and dark and certainly, his music cannot be labeled as this artist has managed to create something new.

This is the eclectic group's newest release after their previous album 'With Yourself', which received 11,000 views on the Stoned Meadow of Doom YouTube channel in two weeks and currently has 68,000 views.

Screaming Bones believes in the healing powers of music for yourself and others. The last album helped the musician fight his depression and burnout. It was painful to do sometimes when depression killed all creativity, but in the end, the music always won. Screaming Bones is a sonic journey into the listeners' mental space.

“It’ll All Come In Time” is Mike Ludwig’s passion project as it grows from a place of professional love for musical masterpieces and deeply disturbing times. As Ludwig himself says “Making music is like painting, you generate a musical canvas, on which you paint your emotions, one after the other. Finding your own sound is a journey that never ends. Try to explore, experiment, don't limit yourself to too much theory.”

Tags
krautrock Youtube music
Related news
News | 02 Jun 2022

New Music Alert: Los Saints 'Welcome To Confusion' out now Recorded By Keith Cooper of Dear Boy

MUMBAI: What others are saying about Los Saints: "A welcome slice of teenage angst, boredom, and longing set against angular indie rock guitars and refreshingly catchy melodies."- Under The Radar Magazine

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Yaya Bey drops irresistible new single "pour up"

MUMBAI: Yaya Bey releases the carefree single “pour up”, the latest single from her forthcoming new album ‘Remember Your North Star’, out 17th June on Big Dada.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Aquila Young shares Cinematic new single "Oblivion"

MUMBAI: Birthed in the remnants of an abandoned house, in a world where cinematic meets enigmatic. Only one thing is certain: if you stumble, you will become prey. Aquila Young's new single "Oblivion" was inspired by the chase and pursuit of a Jason Bourne film.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Groove Cruise Cabo announces 2022 lineup with headliners Claude VonStroke, Desert Hearts, Gareth Emery, and Said The Sky

MUMBAI: Making its grand return to the West Coast, Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise unveils a star-studded lineup for The Ascension sailing from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas from Wednesday, October 19 - Monday, October 24.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Long Island, NY's Gone Stereo releasing new two Song Digital single on June 3rd

MUMBAI: Long Island, NY has a long and storied history as a hub of underground punk, and with their debut 2-track single, GONE STEREO, has added the first page to their chapter.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Interviews
Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Millions of fans will get the chance to watch Mohit Chauhan, Asees Kaur, and Jasleen Royal during The Glance LIVE Fest along with the debut of Roposo JamRoom

MUMBAI: Glance LIVE Fest, a three-day digital carnival of live, interactive experiences will have several music shows and will also see the debut of...read more

2
9X Media restructures Ad Sales Team

MUMBAI: To optimise the Sales resources and implement effective Sales processes in every targeted customer segment, 9X Media has restructured its Ad...read more

3
Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Eklavya’, Arijit Singh makes a rare television reality show appearance with Naam Reh Jayegaa

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh makes a rare appearance on a musical reality show with Gajendra Singh’s Naam Reh Jayegaa. The show which will be airing its 6th...read more

4
English Browne launches India’s First Complete Protection Sanitary Pad

MUMBAI: English Browne – UK based hygiene care Brand has launched 360 solutions for menstruation hygiene. Since its inception in 2019, the brand has...read more

5
Bollywood & Punjabi pop sensation, B Praak brings the ‘Supermoon ft B Praak – The King of Hearts Tour’ to multiple cities in India this June!

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood and Punjabi singing sensation, B Praak, is on his first-ever multi-city musical tour across the country. Through this ‘...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games