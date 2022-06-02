Election Commission initiated action on 2100 parties: Seemingly impact of a book

MUMBAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recently initiated graded action against more than 2100 Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) for not submitting their annual financial statements, which form part of the 2700+ unrecognized political parties in India. This major push to enforce due compliances by these parties follows an impactful chapter on their unsubmitted financial statements in the book ‘The Power of the Ballot, Travail and Triumph in the elections'.

The book’s authors Anil Maheshwari, a veteran journalist, and Vipul Maheshwari, a senior Supreme Court lawyer have comprehended the election scenario in India after independence in the book. 'The Power of the Ballot, Travail and Triumph in the elections' narrates the saga of Indian elections with stories ranging from digitisation of voting and the constant struggle with the malpractices to holding elections during the pandemic. It is published by Bloomsbury.

The chapter titled Over 2700 political parties in India, in which the author duo take a detailed look at the vast number of unrecognized political parties in India and their donations and declarations, has led to ECI taking action issuing fresh guidelines for such parties.

RUPPs are either newly registered parties or those which have not secured enough percentage of votes in assembly or general elections to become a state party or those which have never contested in elections since being registered are considered. Such parties don’t enjoy all the benefits extended to the recognised parties such as like a reserved party symbol, free broadcast time on state-run television and radio, a consultation in the setting of election dates and giving input in setting electoral rules and regulations.

“In 2017–18, only 39 registered such parties had submitted contribution reports before the due date and in 2018–19, only 38 did so. The delay in submissions ranged from a minimum of 1 day to 514 days,” analyzed the authors in the book.

As per the Press Information Bureau, there are 2796 Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPP) as of September, 2021, which is an increase of over 300% since 2001. It says that 2174 RUPPs have not submitted contribution reports, which is a necessary compliance required of them and action will be initiated against those receiving donations without due statutory compliances.

“The Commission has evidence of serious financial impropriety, willful attempts for tax evasion and other illegal financial activities against three specific Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) amounting to fraudulent use of privileges and public trust available to them,” it said.

In a press communique, the Commission noted with serious concern that out of total 2796 RUPPs, a large number are neither taking part in electoral process nor adhering to the requirements which is not only violative of statutory requirements but also defeats the purpose of a clean electoral ecosystem.