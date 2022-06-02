For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Jun 2022

Aquila Young shares Cinematic new single "Oblivion"

MUMBAI: Birthed in the remnants of an abandoned house, in a world where cinematic meets enigmatic. Only one thing is certain: if you stumble, you will become prey. Aquila Young's new single "Oblivion" was inspired by the chase and pursuit of a Jason Bourne film. An impulsive, instinctive and cinematic return, "Oblivion" marks the first taste of her upcoming EP ‘Eternal Atrophy’ , due for release on 1 July. Fans can listen to "Oblivion" here: eternalatrophy.lnk.to/oblivion

“Written and recorded during a moment in time where unavoidable change and transition were the driving forces in my life, this track represents the forces of change, chase and pursuit," explains Aquila. "Working together with Adam Spark, we tracked the drums in my living room before fleshing out and finalising the entire production via correspondence. The result is my proudest offering to date and I look forward to sharing more in the weeks to come!”

Inspired by vast landscapes; a motif of power and strength emulates within the producer/songwriter known as Aquila Young. Released independently, her debut single, “Vagabond”, amassing over 1 million streams is a bold, rise-above-the-ashes track – emanating a sense of confidence that followed into 2019’s "Closer". Contrasting light and dark, Aquila’s warm and uplifting vocals positioned against a backdrop of vibrant synths and slamming drums, set the tone for an all-out assault on the senses.

Born and raised in Australia to Singaporean/Vietnamese parents, Aquila’s cultural influence stems from her diverse Southeast Asian heritage. A visual artist at heart, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Contemporary Music, her musical influences are haunting of an earlier ‘Radiohead’ with a voice that exudes confidence and wisdom beyond her years.

Fans can look forward to more music from Aquila Young, whose brand new EP 'Eternal Atrophy' will be out on 1 July.

