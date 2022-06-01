For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Jun 2022 11:48

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot 30 Times

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers, police sources said this morning. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive, sources say.

Six suspects have been detained. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered an investigation into why the popular rapper-singer's security was pared down. He was on the list of 424 people whose security cover was withdrawn by the Punjab police two days ago.

Bullets found at the spot of the killing at Punjab's Mansa district indicate an AN 94 Russian assault rifle was also used in the attack. The police have also found a pistol.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post last evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, a former Delhi University student leader who is the main suspect in the singer's murder and is in Tihar jail in a different case. Lawrence Bishnoi's lawyer denied his involvement and questioned: "How can such a huge murder conspiracy be planned from jail?"

Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides, and Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana, are reportedly being questioned by the Delhi Police Special Cell inside prison. The Punjab Police suspect gang rivalry behind Sidhu Moose Wala's killing. Investigations reveal Goldy Brar was in touch with someone inside Tihar jail. News agency ANI quotes sources as saying that a criminal jailed a few days ago was using a messaging app to communicate with Brar.

Goldy Brar, or Satinder Singh, is involved in multiple criminal cases. A court in Faridpur had earlier this month issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Goldy Brar in connection with the killing of a Congress worker, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, originally Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, had contested the Punjab election as a Congress candidate from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla. Vijay Singla was sacked last week by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption.

On Sunday, Moose Wala left his house around 4:30 pm with his cousin Gurpreet Singh and neighbour Gurwinder Singh. Moose Wala was driving the Mahindra Thar SUV, according to the police, and his father was following him in another car. CCTV footage that emerged on social media showed two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's SUV. The video has not been verified by the state police.

When the SUV reached the village Jawaharke, it was intercepted and blocked by two cars. There was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moose Wala, in front of his father. He died on the spot. His father took him to hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police said the killing appeared to be revenge for the murder of an Akali leader, Vicky Middukhera, last year. An aide of Sidhu Moose Wala, now missing, had allegedly been accused of a role in the killing.
Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh has written to the Chief Minister demanding a CBI and a National Investigation Agency investigation into his son's murder.

Sidhu Moose Wala Shubhdeep Singh Singer music
