See Singer KK perform 'Pal', hours before death

MUMBAI: "Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal..." - the timeless classic filled the air at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday as singer KK staged his last performance, hours before his death.

The audience waved their mobile phones with the flash lights on, as the singer put up an electrifying performance of this 1990s hit.

#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told.



Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

In videos shared online, the singer could be heard churning out his multiple hits at the concert, including "Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai".

KK's 1999 debut album "Pal" was critically acclaimed.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known by his stage name was KK, died yesterday after he collapsed at a hotel where he was staying, hours after his last concert.

Many on social media shared glimpses from his last concert, remembering him as their teenage idol whose songs made their school and college lives memorable.

Other hits like "Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai" and "Tadap Tadap Ke" are among most popular songs by KK.