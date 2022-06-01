Rising Asian R&B Artist thuy releases deluxe version of 'i hope u see this'

MUMBAI: Rising Vietnamese R&B singer-songwriter thuy has released the deluxe edition of her critically-acclaimed debut EP, 'i hope u see this'. The fourteen-track project is a reflection of thuy’s truth, unraveling the complexities of love through a utopia of harmonies that spotlight heartbreak, love, empowerment, and self-confidence. 'i hope u see this' (deluxe) introduces five more reasons as to how thuy is paving the future for modern R&B in her own right.

“The deluxe project is a continuation of the theme that I’m closing the door on the past in order to enter a new chapter in my life,” thuy said with excitement about the deluxe EP.

'i hope u see this' (deluxe) is a cohesive body of work that celebrates thuy’s innate musicality. It’s a consistent approach, meant to be played in any setting that honours emotion. Records like “distance between us” prove that thuy’s regaining control over those overwhelming thoughts and unwanted feelings that have sapped her energy over the years. Her smooth vocals permeate the work, flirting over bouncy percussion that grinds into a catchy hook with “inhibitions” featuring P-Lo.

When trying to make sense of thuy, you’re introduced to a fiery songstress that’s capable of making the best out of a bad situation. The reworked version of “in my bag” featuring Destiny Rogers channels those elements of misfortune into a deeper meaning that encourages listeners to remain focused in the face of adversity. Diving deeper into the remix thuy explains, “the in my bag remix with destiny Rogers is a major women empowerment anthem and that’s why I knew I wanted to get another female artist on it. Destiny Rogers was the perfect feature for this remix; she just exudes confidence and drive. I wanted to really embody the idea that women can be bosses and to never count us out of anything because we always come out on top!”

The vibrant R&B artist of Vietnamese descent is determined to stand out in the world of pop music. She grew up surrounded by music and at the age of 9, knew she wanted to be a pop star. However, with no exemplars to look up to who looked like her, thuy traded her musical hopes for a career in medicine. After a few lacklustre years in the medical field followed by a chance visit to a studio, thuy finally saw what a professional career in music could look like.

Since then, the now Los Angeles-based artist has released several records showcasing her angelic vocals, skilful songwriting, and modern R&B stylings. Having amassed over 150 million global streams across her catalogue and garnered support from premier international publications including Billboard, Paper and Harper’s Bazaar, Thuy proves that her celestial voice and knack for earworm melodies are here to stay.

Currently, her Top 10 Streaming Markets worldwide include Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.