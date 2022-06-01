Rajiv Banga joins SeedVC as Principal

MUMBAI: SeedVC, a venture capital firm, instrumental in supporting the entrepreneurs and new-age companies by providing guidance and mentorship has announced its new Principal. They have appointed Mr Rajiv Banga as Principal who is the former MD/CEO of IL&FS Rail Ltd/Rapid Metro SPV companies & VP Engineering of HUL for strengthening SeedVC’s vision of contributing to the Indian startup ecosystem.

“Mr Banga has joined SeedVC to help us in achieving our goal of investing in startups that are making a difference in green technology, sustainability, mobility & logistics and so on. He will be at the core of the leadership team within the firm for making strategic decisions that will elevate us to move ahead in our mission”, said Mr Gaurav Aggarwal, Managing Partner of SeedVC.

Previously, Mr Banga was associated with conglomerates like Hindustan Unilever Ltd & Mangalore SEZ Ltd. (MSEZ). “He has held various senior leadership roles in the corporate sector including some of the large companies in India. Mr Banga brings with him 40 years of experience across sectors which would make the firm and the startups under his leadership inevitable in succeeding.”, he added.

On joining SeedVC, Mr Rajiv Banga said, “This is the new innings of my professional life, having worked for different sectors and industries for over 4 decades and now associating with a VC firm, I would get the opportunity to pass on my learnings and also learn more from the new age entrepreneurs and young minds, which is going to be an exciting space. I am hoping to contribute to supporting SeedVC’s mission in their journey.”

SeedVC, is a Delhi based venture capital firm is backed by many marquee investors. The primary goal of the firm is to foster collaboration for new-age businesses, by helping them with capital and mentorship that helps startups for scaling up and raising funds.

SeedVC has been committed to supporting early-stage start-ups providing them with long-term relationships with investors, technology solutions, and much more that extends beyond just capital in the start-up ecosystem of India. The firm has its in-house capital & domain expertise and provides new start-ups early guidance & mentorship to scale their visibility.