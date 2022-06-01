Rajiv Banga joins SeedVC as Principal

MUMBAI: SeedVC, a venture capital firm, instrumental in supporting the entrepreneurs and new-age companies by providing guidance and mentorship has announced its new Principal. They have appointed Mr Rajiv Banga as Principal who is the former MD/CEO of IL&FS Rail Ltd/Rapid Metro SPV companies & VP Engineering of HUL for strengthening SeedVC’s vision of contributing to the Indian startup ecosystem.
“Mr Banga has joined SeedVC to help us in achieving our goal of investing in startups that are making a difference in green technology, sustainability, mobility & logistics and so on. He will be at the core of the leadership team within the firm for making strategic decisions that will elevate us to move ahead in our mission”, said Mr Gaurav Aggarwal, Managing Partner of SeedVC.
Previously, Mr Banga was associated with conglomerates like Hindustan Unilever Ltd & Mangalore SEZ Ltd. (MSEZ). “He has held various senior leadership roles in the corporate sector including some of the large companies in India. Mr Banga brings with him 40 years of experience across sectors which would make the firm and the startups under his leadership inevitable in succeeding.”, he added.
On joining SeedVC, Mr Rajiv Banga said, “This is the new innings of my professional life, having worked for different sectors and industries for over 4 decades and now associating with a VC firm, I would get the opportunity to pass on my learnings and also learn more from the new age entrepreneurs and young minds, which is going to be an exciting space. I am hoping to contribute to supporting SeedVC’s mission in their journey.”
SeedVC, is a Delhi based venture capital firm is backed by many marquee investors. The primary goal of the firm is to foster collaboration for new-age businesses, by helping them with capital and mentorship that helps startups for scaling up and raising funds.
SeedVC has been committed to supporting early-stage start-ups providing them with long-term relationships with investors, technology solutions, and much more that extends beyond just capital in the start-up ecosystem of India. The firm has its in-house capital & domain expertise and provides new start-ups early guidance & mentorship to scale their visibility.
MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more
MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more
MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more
MUMBAI: Scoring music is like portraying emotions. A great composer can make you feel the emotions even before watching the whole content, said the...read more
MUMBAI: “Harry Styles knows how to make you feel right at home. Harry’s House, his third and best album, gives a welcoming pop vibe” – Rolling Stone...read more
MUMBAI: Shortly after releasing the title track of their upcoming album, Gioli and Assia return with yet another impeccable production in the shape...read more
MUMBAI: ‘Encore’, ‘once more’ are what we heard from the dancing crowds in Mumbai as B Praak swept them off their feet with his melodious charisma!...read more
MUMBAI: To optimise the Sales resources and implement effective Sales processes in every targeted customer segment, 9X Media has restructured its Ad...read more