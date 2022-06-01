For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Jun 2022 12:17 |  By RnMTeam

Montreal’s these fast times release 'The Road to hell is paved with Good Intentions'

MUMBAI: 'The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions' tackles substance abuse, mental illness, relationships and hard life choices. The EP leads through the unforgiving world and demands change. These Fast times bring back some good old school pop punk sensations with a sprinkle of heavy to get through your day. Out now on Thousand Islands Records.

These Fast Times are a four-piece punk-rock band formed from the ashes of multiple bad decisions, misspent youth and a unified-need to cause a major ruckus at any given time. Armed with the fuzziest of distorted guitars, relentless pounding drums, p-h-a-t bass-lines and a whole lot of screaming with a little bit of vocal-melody included – These Fast Times are continually finding ways to overwhelm, offend & entertain their audience through all of their five senses.

The rotting-core of the band’s line-up currently includes Jeffrey Vuorela (Vocals, Guitar), Jason Bellefontaine (Bass, Vocals), Thomas Kolofsky (Lead Guitar) and Ryan Kennedy (Drums). Each member got started in the usual way…they got into music early on in life etc. etc., started bands, ended bands, and experienced all the hardships necessary to put a massive punk-chip on their shoulders. Officially combining their talents & stank of desperation together in 2015, These Fast Times have gone on to fill up the space in front of them with fans of true punk and drain many a beer can since.

Discovering quickly that they could stand each other’s personalities, energy, and smell – These Fast Times shut themselves away in the studio and began to write, create & refine. Even the band members were now able to vouch for their music as ‘not half-bad finally…and though perhaps reluctantly, pride in their dirty punk-rock sound began to take hold of these four from Montreal…

The results of the writing and recording session became the six new songs released by These Fast Times on their new record The Road to Hell is Paved with Good Intentions released in May 2022. Playing shows to support the album all throughout the year – you can expect These Fast Times ready to show up right to your own bloody front door if it means they can play another show before they all croak. The main reason being…somewhere along the lines, all four members of the band realized that the music they were making…as grimy and dirty as it might be…was music that NEEDED to be played…music that the people WANTED to hear.

Make no mistake - These Fast Times don’t put themselves through all the shit that comes along with being in a punk-rock band for their own enjoyment; no – it’s a far more selfless act. They do it for YOU. Come get some!

Track List

1 - White Lies
2 - Sweaty Eyes
3- Empty Cup
4- Little Red Tent
5- Wanted Dead
6- The Disconnect

++++
For fans of

Blink 182
Green Day
Sum 41
New found Glory
Yellowcard
My Chemical Romance
Lit

Tags
Montreal Singer music
Related news
News | 01 Jun 2022

Ni Maa: Daler Mehndi’s first-ever tribute to his mother via music

MUMBAI: The world has grooved to the upbeat, peppy tunes of Daler Mehndi, the undisputed king of pop, but little do people know that it was his mother who saw the music dream for her son, even before he was born.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2022

Rising Asian R&B Artist thuy releases deluxe version of 'i hope u see this'

MUMBAI: Rising Vietnamese R&B singer-songwriter thuy has released the deluxe edition of her critically-acclaimed debut EP, 'i hope u see this'.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2022

San Francisco Art Punks Rip Room release new album 'Alight and Resound'

MUMBAI: "If the Revolution needs a dance party, Rip Room wrote the soundtrack."- Tuned Up

read more
News | 01 Jun 2022

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot 30 Times

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers, police sources said this morning. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive, sources say.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2022

See Singer KK perform 'Pal', hours before death

MUMBAI: "Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal..." - the timeless classic filled the air at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday as singer KK staged his last performance, hours before his death.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pioneering stylist NABILA along with her brands N-Gents and Zero Makeup are announced as the official backstage partners for IIFA 2022

MUMBAI: ZERO Makeup and team NABILA partnered with the acclaimed International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA’s) in 2018 and are going to be the...read more

2
Millions of fans will get the chance to watch Mohit Chauhan, Asees Kaur, and Jasleen Royal on their smartphone lock screen at The Glance LIVE Fest

MUMBAI: Glance LIVE Fest, a three-day digital carnival of live, interactive experiences will have several music shows and will also see the debut of...read more

3
Ni Maa: Daler Mehndi’s first-ever tribute to his mother via music

MUMBAI: The world has grooved to the upbeat, peppy tunes of Daler Mehndi, the undisputed king of pop, but little do people know that it was his...read more

4
Carnage releases exclusive footage from his final sold out 'Thank You' Tour

MUMBAI: Exclusive content from Carnage’s no-phone allowed ‘Thank You’ tour including a surprise performance with American rapper and singer Quavo can...read more

5
Philou Louzolo releases debut album 'African Gold'

MUMBAI: Dj and producer Philou Louzolo’s long-awaited debut album ‘African Gold’ releases on May 30th. With this album, Louzolo builds a bridge...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games