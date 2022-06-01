For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Jun 2022 14:07 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood & Punjabi pop sensation, B Praak brings the ‘Supermoon ft B Praak – The King of Hearts Tour’ to multiple cities in India this June!

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood and Punjabi singing sensation, B Praak, is on his first-ever multi-city musical tour across the country. Through this ‘Supermoon ft B Praak - The King of Hearts Tour,’ the Ranjha hitmaker is all-set to bring high-octane live performances to his super-fans in Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Gurugram this June!

The son of famed Punjabi composer Varinder Bachan, B Praak began his musical journey as a music director before debuting as a singer with the hit song Mann Bharrya in 2018. He has gone on to churn out megahits such as Do You Know, Hornn Blow, Backbone, Baarish Ki Jaaye, Teri Mitti, O Saki Saki and Filhaal, amongst several other tracks, and, in turn, has boosted the Hindi and Punjabi music scene considerably.

The ‘Supermoon ft B Praak – King of Hearts Tour,’ an initiative by Zee Live, will see the talented award-winning musician take on the stage to deliver a soul-soothing experience with a live symphony for his fans while singing some of his super-hit songs.

When & Where:

June 3 - Drome Arena, Pune
June 5 - Manpho Convention Center, Bengaluru
June 10 - YMCA International Centre, Ahmedabad
June 12 - Zee Studios, Jaipur
June 15 - Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram

Enter the world of pure magic created by B Praak’s soulful voice in your city from 6 PM onwards. Tickets for the event start from Rs799/- to Rs1499/-. Book them now at insider.in!

