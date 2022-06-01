Bengaluru gear up for a powerhouse performance by B Praak on his Supermoon tour!

MUMBAI: ‘Encore’, ‘once more’ are what we heard from the dancing crowds in Mumbai as B Praak swept them off their feet with his melodious charisma! Next up is Namma Bengaluru! Wolf777 News presents Supermoon ft. B Praak - King of Hearts Tour, co-powered by Tuborg Zero packaged drinking water, special partner Skoda, will now have B Praak and his brilliant live symphony team mesmerize music lovers in Bengaluru at the Manpho Convention Centre on June 5th.
In his maiden visit to the beautiful city of Bengaluru, B Praak will take the audience on a musical high with his superhit songs like Mann Bharrya, Ranjha, Teri Mitti, Dholna, Kaun Hoye Ga and Filhall, amongst many others.
Groove with the dancing audience and witness B Praak’s electrifying performance! Book your tickets right now on BookMyShow and Paytm!
Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour - Bengaluru
Date & Time- June 5 | 6PM Onwards
Venue- Manpho Convention Center, Bengaluru
Tickets: BookMyShow Paytm Insider
MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more
MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more
MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more
MUMBAI: Shortly after releasing the title track of their upcoming album, Gioli and Assia return with yet another impeccable production in the shape...read more
MUMBAI: Scoring music is like portraying emotions. A great composer can make you feel the emotions even before watching the whole content, said the...read more
MUMBAI: To optimise the Sales resources and implement effective Sales processes in every targeted customer segment, 9X Media has restructured its Ad...read more
MUMBAI: English Browne – UK based hygiene care Brand has launched 360 solutions for menstruation hygiene. Since its inception in 2019, the brand has...read more
MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood and Punjabi singing sensation, B Praak, is on his first-ever multi-city musical tour across the country. Through this ‘...read more