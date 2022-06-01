For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Jun 2022 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

Bengaluru gear up for a powerhouse performance by B Praak on his Supermoon tour!

MUMBAI: ‘Encore’, ‘once more’ are what we heard from the dancing crowds in Mumbai as B Praak swept them off their feet with his melodious charisma! Next up is Namma Bengaluru! Wolf777 News presents Supermoon ft. B Praak - King of Hearts Tour, co-powered by Tuborg Zero packaged drinking water, special partner Skoda, will now have B Praak and his brilliant live symphony team mesmerize music lovers in Bengaluru at the Manpho Convention Centre on June 5th.

In his maiden visit to the beautiful city of Bengaluru, B Praak will take the audience on a musical high with his superhit songs like Mann Bharrya, Ranjha, Teri Mitti, Dholna, Kaun Hoye Ga and Filhall, amongst many others.

Groove with the dancing audience and witness B Praak’s electrifying performance! Book your tickets right now on BookMyShow and Paytm!

Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour - Bengaluru
Date & Time- June 5 | 6PM Onwards
Venue- Manpho Convention Center, Bengaluru
Tickets: BookMyShow Paytm Insider

Tags
Bengaluru B Praak Songs music
Related news
News | 02 Jun 2022

Composer Ramprasad Sundar: A great composer can make you feel the emotions before watching the content

MUMBAI: Scoring music is like portraying emotions. A great composer can make you feel the emotions even before watching the whole content, said the internationally-acclaimed music composer Ramprasad Sundar at a #MIFF workshop. “Music is an inherent part of film.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Eklavya’, Arijit Singh makes a rare television reality show appearance with Naam Reh Jayegaa

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh makes a rare appearance on a musical reality show with Gajendra Singh’s Naam Reh Jayegaa.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2022

Harry's House makes history on top of charts around the world

MUMBAI: “Harry Styles knows how to make you feel right at home. Harry’s House, his third and best album, gives a welcoming pop vibe” – Rolling Stone

read more
News | 01 Jun 2022

English Browne launches India’s First Complete Protection Sanitary Pad

MUMBAI: English Browne – UK based hygiene care Brand has launched 360 solutions for menstruation hygiene. Since its inception in 2019, the brand has been the front-runner in providing hygiene care products.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2022

Rajiv Banga joins SeedVC as Principal

MUMBAI: SeedVC, a venture capital firm, instrumental in supporting the entrepreneurs and new-age companies by providing guidance and mentorship has announced its new Principal.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Giolì & Assia deliver another breathtaking #DiesisLive to coincide with new single 'Silence'

MUMBAI: Shortly after releasing the title track of their upcoming album, Gioli and Assia return with yet another impeccable production in the shape...read more

2
Composer Ramprasad Sundar: A great composer can make you feel the emotions before watching the content

MUMBAI: Scoring music is like portraying emotions. A great composer can make you feel the emotions even before watching the whole content, said the...read more

3
9X Media restructures Ad Sales Team

MUMBAI: To optimise the Sales resources and implement effective Sales processes in every targeted customer segment, 9X Media has restructured its Ad...read more

4
English Browne launches India’s First Complete Protection Sanitary Pad

MUMBAI: English Browne – UK based hygiene care Brand has launched 360 solutions for menstruation hygiene. Since its inception in 2019, the brand has...read more

5
Bollywood & Punjabi pop sensation, B Praak brings the ‘Supermoon ft B Praak – The King of Hearts Tour’ to multiple cities in India this June!

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood and Punjabi singing sensation, B Praak, is on his first-ever multi-city musical tour across the country. Through this ‘...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games