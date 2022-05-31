Millions of fans will get the chance to watch Mohit Chauhan, Asees Kaur, and Jasleen Royal on their smartphone lock screen at The Glance LIVE Fest

MUMBAI: Glance LIVE Fest, a three-day digital carnival of live, interactive experiences will have several music shows and will also see the debut of Roposo JamRoom in collaboration with music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s Jam 8 and Sony Music

Glance, one of the world’s leading lock screen platforms, has many exciting experiences in-store with the Glance LIVE Fest (GLF), a three-day, virtual carnival of unique live, interactive experiences. This innovative digital festival will take place from 3rd-5th June. Among the scheduled events during GLF, are several live music shows from some of India’s most loved singers.

During GLF, Roposo – Glance’s creator-led live entertainment commerce platform - will be launching its exciting I.P, Roposo JamRoom, in association with Bollywood’s renowned composer and lyricist Pritam Chakraborty’s Jam 8 and Sony Music. In the show 19 legendary artists will come together to create 10 original songs. Each episode of the show will see the artists jamming and having freewheeling conversations about their music and journey in the industry. Viewers can also get to see fun behind-the-scenes footage and the making of the song’s video. This will culminate in the live performance by the artist singing their original compositions for the audience.

The first episode of Roposo JamRoom will be launched on 3rd June, from 5-5:30 PM IST. On this debut episode, the soulful singer of all time Mohit Chauhan, and Bollywood’s pop star Asees Kaur will go LIVE to perform an original composition Raah Dikha De.

Commenting on the launch of Roposo JamRoom in Glance LIVE Fest, Pritam said, “Roposo Jamroom is a celebration of musical talents of some of India’s brightest emerging composers, lyricists and some of our most celebrated star performers and I am thrilled that it is making a debut on an innovative, new age platform like Glance LIVE Fest. Over the next 10 weeks, we will bring you an array of beautiful melodies and emotions. Jam8 has consistently provided a platform to musicians, and I am so glad that Roposo Jamroom brought to you by the teams at Jam8, Sony Music and Roposo is going to be providing a wonderful opportunity to young new musicians.”

There will be other exciting live music shows during GLF, from performers such as the talented and versatile Jasleen Royal, the energetic Akasa, and music sensation Stebin Ben. GLF will enable millions of users to get the same concert vibe from the comfort of their couch through interactive features such as AMAs and real time comments. They can even have the opportunity to request songs and take virtual selfies with some of their favourite stars.

LF will be accessible to over 70 million users on their mobile lock screens and will also be streamed on Roposo. It will feature live, interactive, and transactional content from India’s biggest celebrities such as Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar, and creators across entertainment, gaming, and shopping as well.