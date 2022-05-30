Universal Music India releases an upbeat song 'Cast Away' by Anushqa

MUMBAI: Universal Music India releases “Cast Away” an English groovy love song by Anushqa aka Anushka Shahaney. The song is an inspiration from a love experience that Anushqa had which resulted in a unique spin during the creation of the song.
Anushqa composed the song Cast Away and soon after penned the lyrics. Mustafa Ali, a Dubai-based producer, gave the song a tropical twist and this version of Cast Away was born!
Anushqa broke out on the music scene in the first season of India’s only English singing talent hunt show `The Stage’ where she was a finalist on Season 1. With her powerful and confident performances, Anushqa stunned audiences as well as the judges, Vishal Dadlani, Monica Dogra, Ehsaan Noorani and Devraj Sanyal. She also wrote and performed on a couple of tracks for Bollywood director Mohit Suri’s last venture `Half Girlfriend’. Since being with Universal Music, Anushqa, though still regarded as an emerging artist; has had International Hits with her Debut “Ecstasy” and her follow-up release of “Something In Common”
Anushqa is trained in Western classical music from London and is also training in Indian classical singing. She is known to be constantly evolving as an artist and sees a very promising career ahead of her.
