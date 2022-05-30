For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 May 2022 14:43 |  By RnMTeam

Tips Music presents "Hum Hi Hum The" ft. Aashim Gulati, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor & Bandish

MUMBAI: When you need a moment to sit with your feelings, allow Tips Music’s new track "Hum hi Hum The" to help you process your emotions. It doesn't fail to make us think about how quickly life passes by while reminding us to appreciate every moment—even during the hard times. The poetic lyrics, the eloquent and soul-stirring phrases seem to perfectly articulate the feelings.

Aashim Gulati quotes saying " I'm honoured & overwhelmed working with Tips & Akansha is just super talented & amazing. Working on the project was an outstanding experience"

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor quotes saying "Acting in a romantic song has always been a dream. This is a beautiful song with touching lyrics. We’ve tried to make this story different and hope the audience loves it"

Bandish who marks his debut with the track says "It couldn't have been better than to debut with Hum Hi Hum The. It's a dream for any artist to debut with such a powerful song and a gigantic company like Tips, lucky me. Hum Hi Hum The,  is not just a song but an emotion that'll melt you down and make you fall in love again. This song will make you feel and realize the importance of unconditional love.  And most importantly all of this couldn't have been possible without the unstoppable & huge support of Kumar ji & also Shameer ji for believing in me and making me sing one of his finest creations. I thank the almighty for bringing the best people in my life to work and grow with"

Lyricist Sandeep Nath says "Hum hi hum they is with my favourite composer Shameer Tandon, please shower your blessings to this song as you guys always done with our previous songs"

Music Composer Shamir Tandon says "Excited about this song release as I join hands after a long time with Lyricist Sandeep Nath who I have collaborated with in my national award winning films Page 3 & Corporate.  Singer Bandish's fresh voice lends itself to soulful listening"

Director Adil Shaikh says "Hum Hi Hum The is a soft, heart-wrenching, song. Aashim Gulati, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor & Bandish are a bunch of professional, creative geniuses. It was a pleasure to work with them. Hope the audience likes it as much as we do"

Tips Music Aashim Gulati
