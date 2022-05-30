For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 May 2022 11:07 |  By RnMTeam

Symphony Recording Co. Releases The Last Album of the Late Legend S.P.Balasubrahmanyam ‘Vishwaroopa Darisanam’ in Dolby Atmos

MUMBAI: Symphony Recording Co, one of the leading music production houses from Chennai, is releasing the last album of late music sensation Mr. S.P Balasubrahmanyam. The album titled, ‘Vishwaroopa Darisanam’, is a thirty-minute musical extravaganza with a unique hitherto un-explored, un-touched spiritual concept in any Indian language.

The album is a musical depiction of a conversation between Arjuna and Lord Krishna during the Kurukshetra war and is the essence of Shrimad Bhagawad Gita. Sung by legendary S.P Balasubrahmanyam, the song is written by Gurunadha Sitthar and composed by K.S.Raghunathan. The song is being released in Dolby Atmos to invoke spirituality and give an immersive music experience to listeners.

Dolby Atmos® Music is a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity, forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans. Music in Dolby goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by immersing you in the song, revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. It gives artists more space and the freedom to fully realize their vision and unlock new levels of emotion in their music for their listeners. Whether it’s hearing the layers of instruments move all around you, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or feeling melodies wash over you – nothing brings you inside the song like Dolby Atmos.

Srihari, from Symphony said, “Symphony is honored to have conceptualised and produced ‘Vishwaroopa Darisanam’, the last recorded album of the Legend S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. S.P. Sir’s voice that exudes emotion, beauty, and infinity along with the deep lyrics penned down by Gurunadha Sitthar alongwith the heart touching music by the highly experienced Senior Composer K.S.Raghunathan and immersive audio of Dolby Atmos are sure to take the listeners to provide a spell binding experience to the listeners.”

The album which has been in the making for more than 4 years, is the Dream project of its Executive Producer and Creative Director Srihari who has crafted more than 500 audio and video albums for Symphony Recording Co.

Tags
Dolby Atmos S.P. Balasubrahmanyam music
News | 30 May 2022

