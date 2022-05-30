M.I.A returns with 'The One' confirms new album 'MATA' is on the way inks Global Record deal with Island Records

MUMBAI: Groundbreaking global trailblazer M.I.A returns with a brand-new track titled ‘The One.’ Produced by Rex Kudo & T-Minus, ‘The One’ signifies a compelling new era for the multi-talented artist and activist, who remains one of the most captivating and innovative creators of a generation. The track comes with confirmation that a new album titled ‘MATA’ is on the way.

Undoubtedly, one of the most important and potent multi-medium artists of this millennium, M.I.A's career spans 5 studio albums, international performances, multiple sold-out world tours, GRAMMY® and Academy Award recognition, while continuously pushing the boundaries of digital and ideological possibilities. M.I.A has never lost touch with her indelible punk spirit that inspired her glitching directorial debut; Elastica’s Mad Dog music video, to her self-directed tour visuals, graphics and NFT’s that continue to bend minds to this day. She has consistently paved the way in the music and digital art space and helped create a community of outcasts during the defining years of the internet, a spectrum of influence that is unrivaled by a recording artist.

M.I.A will be performing live across select cities and festivals around the world this summer, as she gears up to release ‘MATA’ via Island Records. More details to be revealed soon.

M.I.A is managed by SALXCO.

M.I.A 2022 TOUR DATES

06/01 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, Sweden

06/02 - Heartland Fest - Funen, Denmark

06/10 - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain

06/11 - VYV Festival - Dijon, France

06/12 - Marsatac Festival - Marseille, France

06/17 - InVersion Festival - Lyon, France

06/18 - Freemusic Festival - Montendre, France

07/08 - NOS Alive - Oeiras, Portugal

07/09 - BBK Bilbao Live - Biscay, Spain