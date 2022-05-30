Goldie Sohel & Asees Kaur’s new dance number starring Mukti Mohan & Shivin Narang is the new trend we want to ace!

MUMBAI: When a song makes you want to jump out of your chair and onto the dance floor, you know it's a party number that’ll have you dancing all night long. Shot on the scenic beaches of Goa, Sony Music’s new upbeat track Akhiyaan Na Akhiyaan featuring Mukti Mohan, Shivin Narang, and Goldie Sohel, is set to become the year's biggest club jam!

Akhiyaan Na Akhiyaan is a dance-voltage banger powered by Goldie's strong vocals with his signature folk elements, combined with the incredible and blessed Asees Kaur’s vocals. The energetic peppy beat will make you feel like you're a part of the song and definitely make you groove to its tunes. Mukti Mohan and Shivin Narang's hook-worthy dance moves reflect the current summer mood that calls for a party on the beach that’s full of fun and good vibes. Released by Sony Music, Akhiyaan Na Akhiyaan with its easy to remember lyrics and catchy tune is the ultimate party number that you will definitely make a part of your playlist.

When asked about his experience, Goldie Sohel said, “I'm really excited about presenting Akhiyaan Na Akhiyaan to the world. This project has really been the most joyful and special one in my career and I hope the audiences love it as much as I do. Working with Asees Kaur is always fun and we love collaborating and creating new music together. I had an great time collaborating with Shloke Lal for the lyrics of the track. The mukhda is written by me and the antara by Shloke, we are extremely happy with the way the song has turned out and it will definitely strike a chord with the audiences. Shivin and Mukti add a vibrant and energetic feel to the song with their dance moves & chemistry on screen! I am extremely grateful for this collaboration with Sony Music as it made me get out of my comfort zone and present something absolutely new & unexpected for my audiences.

On the release of the song, Mukti Mohan Said, "Everyone who knows me, knows my love for dancing, so when I heard the song, I was like, no way am I letting this go. I thoroughly enjoyed the song and the shoot. The setting was perfect and I can't wait for everyone to see it. Be it the upbeat vocals by Goldie Sohel and Asees Kaur or having Shivin in the song, each element of the song makes you want to hit the dance floor and party. I hope everyone has as much fun as I did and look forward to the track making people groove."

Shivin Narang, on his experience, said, "This is so different from what I usually do; the experience here was incredible. Mukti and Goldie made it so much more enjoyable and simpler. The entire shoot felt like a party that we just didn’t want to stop. I had a blast working on the song and can't wait for everyone to hear it and make some memories like we did."

The song is now available on all streaming platforms.