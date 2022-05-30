Felix Jaehn shares second single of 2022 ‘Do It Better’ featuring Zoe Wees

MUMBAI: After opening the year with a mega-collaboration, ‘Rain In Ibiza’ with UK talent, Calum Scott, and anonymous duo, The Stickmen Project, Felix Jaehn is back with a certified smash in ‘Do It Better’ featuring German popstar Zoe Wees. Out now, the single is available to stream across all platforms via Universal Music.
STREAM/DOWNLOAD: FELIX JAEHN ‘DO IT BETTER’ FT. ZOE WEES [UNIVERSAL]
Returning to the release radar, Jaehn delivers a pop-leaning production perfect for radio, with a top-line to match from budding superstar Zoe Wees. Melodic to the core, the track centers around a deep house bassline, peaking with mainstage sensibilities. Hot off his ‘Original Sin’ remix for Sofi Tukker, Jaehn is lining up his best year yet, with countless new singles ready for release, and an upcoming tour slated for the summer.
“I'm a huge fan of Zoe and her voice that goes straight to my heart. While working on 'Do It Better' I got excited for festival season and can't wait to dance with you all soon.”
- Felix Jaehn
“Felix and I have wanted to work together for a while. When I heard 'Do It Better' for the first time, I knew immediately: This is our single!”
- Zoe Wees
