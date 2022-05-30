For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 May 2022 12:04 |  By RnMTeam

Actor- Singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya to share screen with Sonali Bendre in 'The Broken News'

MUMBAI: Do we practice "real" journalism or resort to "sensationalism" in today's time? Actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya's character as a journalist will raise some tough and pertinent questions in Sonali Bendre's debut OTT release 'The Broken News'. Actor-singer Sanjeeta is sharing the screen space on the Zee5 series with 90's heartthrob Sonali Bendre along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Sonali plays Sanjeeta's boss in The Broken News, which as the name suggests, is about sensationalism versus the truth.

Sanjeeta is the new favourite name in Bollywood. She is one of the most sought-after young talented actors among the new generation who does not have any filmy lineage. Up next, she has a biggie lined up with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty as well.

A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Sanjeeta had a dream come true moment when in 2014 she paid tribute to maestro AR Rahman. At the same event, AR Rahman was awarded an honourary doctorate.

Today, Sanjeeta is a popular actor among the Gen Z having made a stunning debut in the Netflix series last year with the show called 'Feels like Ishq'. An anthology on love, directed by Danish Aslam, Sanjeeta played the main lead in the story called 'She loves me, she loves me not' opposite Saba Azad.

At the age of 27, Sanjeeta has been pursuing her music and acting careers simultaneously. She is also shooting for two big projects in the South. Watch out for this new talent on the block.

Tags
actor Singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya Sonali Bendre The Broken Nest
Related news
News | 27 May 2022

Indie music is the future of Bollywood, says singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: 27-year-old Sanjeeta Bhattacharya wears many hats. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, she is striking the right chord as a singer-songwriter, music composer and actor.

read more
News | 26 May 2022

Singer-Songwriter Raveena Mehta becomes the first Indian artist to perform at Hermitage Hotel, Monaco at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

MUMBAI: Music has the power to touch hearts, and it was quite evident when singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta, an Indian singer performed live at a fashion show hosted in Hermitage Hotel, Monaco, under the banner of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

read more
News | 26 May 2022

Shahid Kapoor to perform at #IIFA2022

MUMBAI: The World’s Biggest Celebration Of Indian Cinema, The 22nd Edition Of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department

read more
News | 25 May 2022

Powerhouse Canadian R&B Singer, Songwriter & Actor Simone Miller Reveals Heart-Wrenching New Single & Video, "Older" - Available Now!

MUMBAI: Nothing hits harder and cuts deeper than midnight reflections on our life, wishing we could go back in time to warn ourselves of future heartache.

read more
News | 24 May 2022

The Landers dropped their party anthem, Kamm Koi Na, today!!

MUMBAI: A song fit to become the next party anthem, Kamm Koi Na by Punjabi Mude, The Landers, was released by Koinage Records on 24th May, 2022. The song is sung by Davi Singh, written by Mani Longia and produced by none other than Star Boy Music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Universal Music India releases an upbeat song 'Cast Away' by Anushqa

MUMBAI: Universal Music India releases “Cast Away” an English groovy love song by Anushqa aka Anushka Shahaney. The song is an inspiration from a...read more

2
Goldie Sohel & Asees Kaur’s new dance number starring Mukti Mohan & Shivin Narang is the new trend we want to ace!

MUMBAI: When a song makes you want to jump out of your chair and onto the dance floor, you know it's a party number that’ll have you dancing all...read more

3
Global icon Sean Paul to heat up 2022 with new album Scorcha on May 27

MUMBAI: Primed for a massive summer, multi-award-winning Billboard chart topper Sean Paul will heat up 2022 with his eighth full-length album and...read more

4
Tips Music presents "Hum Hi Hum The" ft. Aashim Gulati, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor & Bandish

MUMBAI: When you need a moment to sit with your feelings, allow Tips Music’s new track "Hum hi Hum The" to help you process your emotions. It doesn'...read more

5
M.I.A returns with 'The One' confirms new album 'MATA' is on the way inks Global Record deal with Island Records

MUMBAI: Groundbreaking global trailblazer M.I.A returns with a brand-new track titled ‘The One.’ Produced by Rex Kudo & T-Minus, ‘The One’...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games