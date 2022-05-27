For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 May 2022 17:19 |  By RnMTeam

Indie music is the future of Bollywood, says singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: 27-year-old Sanjeeta Bhattacharya wears many hats. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, she is striking the right chord as a singer-songwriter, music composer and actor. Sanjeeta's new single- ‘Udd Chalein’ will remind you that the indie artistes of India are no less than the K-pop sensations like BTS of Korea. Sanjeeta is known for her powerful voice and it's evident in her other singles like - Khoya Sa, Red and Everything’s Fine. Also, if you listen to her, you would know most of her songs are self-reflective.

Sanjeeta, who was born to Bengali parents , has performed in prestigious national and international music festivals. Sanjeeta has been parts of music fests like Hornbill Festival, Panama Jazz Fest and NH7 Weekender. She has sung alongside Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the maestro, AR Rahman.

Sanjeeta is extremely hopeful about the present indie music scenario in India . "Though there's a long way to go before more independent artistes find a strong foothold and an audience among the masses, there's definitely a new wave of filmmakers interested in exploring new music, which is elevating the indie music scene. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and her next venture The Archies and even Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan feature some beautiful independent artistes in their soundtracks. In fact, a lot of OTT shows and films are also incorporating indie music artistes. I look forward to this becoming the norm," says Sanjeeta, whose father Sankay Bhattacharya is a celebrated painter.

Trained in Hindustani classical music, Sanjeeta informs how the Indian classical music has helped her solidify her foundation.

In 2015, Sanjeeta had a dream come true moment when she paid tribute to maestro AR Rahman at Berklee College of India. In fact, AR Rahman was awarded an honorary doctorate from the music college at that event.

Sanjeeta, who wrote her first song when she was in Class X, is a fan of international musicians such as Jacob Collier, Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer. In India, her heart beats faster when she listens to AR Rahman, Sid Sriram and Shashaa Tirupati to name a few.

Today, Sanjeeta is also a gifted actor. She has worked as the main lead in ‘Feels Like Ishq’ opposite Saba Azad. She is currently busy with two projects- one with Sonali Bendre, and the next with Nawazuddin Siddiqui . Come June, Sanjeeta will be busy touring India for music concerts.

Tags
Indie music Singer songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
Related news
News | 26 May 2022

Singer-Songwriter Raveena Mehta becomes the first Indian artist to perform at Hermitage Hotel, Monaco at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

MUMBAI: Music has the power to touch hearts, and it was quite evident when singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta, an Indian singer performed live at a fashion show hosted in Hermitage Hotel, Monaco, under the banner of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

read more
News | 26 May 2022

Shahid Kapoor to perform at #IIFA2022

MUMBAI: The World’s Biggest Celebration Of Indian Cinema, The 22nd Edition Of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department

read more
News | 25 May 2022

Powerhouse Canadian R&B Singer, Songwriter & Actor Simone Miller Reveals Heart-Wrenching New Single & Video, "Older" - Available Now!

MUMBAI: Nothing hits harder and cuts deeper than midnight reflections on our life, wishing we could go back in time to warn ourselves of future heartache.

read more
News | 24 May 2022

The Landers dropped their party anthem, Kamm Koi Na, today!!

MUMBAI: A song fit to become the next party anthem, Kamm Koi Na by Punjabi Mude, The Landers, was released by Koinage Records on 24th May, 2022. The song is sung by Davi Singh, written by Mani Longia and produced by none other than Star Boy Music.

read more
News | 23 May 2022

Get inspired by the ambition of 14-year-old trisha through her first original song

MUMBAI: Born in Dubai, raised in Africa and the USA, and now making her mark in Chennai is the young and prodigiously talented “trisha”.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Mansi Bagla shoots for a music video with Raveena Mehta at Cannes Film Festival

MUMBAI: Talk about making noise in tinsel town! Mansi Bagla is no new name in the industry now. From announcing her first film as a Producer for...read more

2
Berklee Valencia and Netflix India Present Music Supervisor Workshop

MUMBAI: Berklee Valencia and Netflix India have joined forces to create a new workshop that trained the next generation of music supervisors to...read more

3
Indie music is the future of Bollywood, says singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: 27-year-old Sanjeeta Bhattacharya wears many hats. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, she is striking the right chord as a singer-...read more

4
Kangana Ranaut’s LockUpp and its participants were major hits on Chingari this season!

MUMBAI: Chingari garnered a tremendous response from its creators community under the hashtag #KanganaKaLockupp and received around 45000+ video...read more

5
Powerhouse vocalist Vasundhara Vee, makes her Bollywood playback debut with the anthemic title track of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad

MUMBAI: One of the finest blues, jazz & soul singers in the country, Vasundhara Vee makes her film OST debut as the voice of new thriller film...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games