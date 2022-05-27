Indie music is the future of Bollywood, says singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: 27-year-old Sanjeeta Bhattacharya wears many hats. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, she is striking the right chord as a singer-songwriter, music composer and actor. Sanjeeta's new single- ‘Udd Chalein’ will remind you that the indie artistes of India are no less than the K-pop sensations like BTS of Korea. Sanjeeta is known for her powerful voice and it's evident in her other singles like - Khoya Sa, Red and Everything’s Fine. Also, if you listen to her, you would know most of her songs are self-reflective.

Sanjeeta, who was born to Bengali parents , has performed in prestigious national and international music festivals. Sanjeeta has been parts of music fests like Hornbill Festival, Panama Jazz Fest and NH7 Weekender. She has sung alongside Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the maestro, AR Rahman.

Sanjeeta is extremely hopeful about the present indie music scenario in India . "Though there's a long way to go before more independent artistes find a strong foothold and an audience among the masses, there's definitely a new wave of filmmakers interested in exploring new music, which is elevating the indie music scene. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and her next venture The Archies and even Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan feature some beautiful independent artistes in their soundtracks. In fact, a lot of OTT shows and films are also incorporating indie music artistes. I look forward to this becoming the norm," says Sanjeeta, whose father Sankay Bhattacharya is a celebrated painter.

Trained in Hindustani classical music, Sanjeeta informs how the Indian classical music has helped her solidify her foundation.

In 2015, Sanjeeta had a dream come true moment when she paid tribute to maestro AR Rahman at Berklee College of India. In fact, AR Rahman was awarded an honorary doctorate from the music college at that event.

Sanjeeta, who wrote her first song when she was in Class X, is a fan of international musicians such as Jacob Collier, Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer. In India, her heart beats faster when she listens to AR Rahman, Sid Sriram and Shashaa Tirupati to name a few.

Today, Sanjeeta is also a gifted actor. She has worked as the main lead in ‘Feels Like Ishq’ opposite Saba Azad. She is currently busy with two projects- one with Sonali Bendre, and the next with Nawazuddin Siddiqui . Come June, Sanjeeta will be busy touring India for music concerts.