Bhuban Badyakar & Keshab Dey's peppy song Hobe Naki Bou releases on Times Music Bangla

MUMBAI: Times Music Bangla presents ‘Hobe Naki Bou’ a fun and peppy dance number. It has been sung by Bhuban Badyakar & Keshab Dey, composed by Keshab Dey and penned by Badal Paul. The music video features actress Payel Mukherjee and we can see her shaking a leg with Bhuban and Keshab.
The music video will see Bhuban getting married all over again. His wife Aduri is also a part of the video. The video was directed by Soumyajit Ganguly.
Bhuban Badyakar said, “I am very excited about my new music video. I loved the experience of singing the song and also shooting for the music video. I hope the audience likes it.”
Keshab Dey said, “The song has turned out very well, and we loved seeing Bhuban Badyakar rapping parts of the song. The shooting experience was great. Bhuban gets married all over again in the video.”
Hobe Naki Bou is Times Music Bangla’s exclusive release and is available on Times Music Bangla’s YouTube channel. It is also available on all the top streaming platforms for you to enjoy listening to it.
