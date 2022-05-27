Berklee Valencia and Netflix India Present Music Supervisor Workshop

MUMBAI: Berklee Valencia and Netflix India have joined forces to create a new workshop that trained the next generation of music supervisors to support online content production.

After the success of international series such as Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), Squid Game, and The Fame Game, Berklee and Netflix’s Grow Creative initiative partnered to develop the workshop for a group of aspiring music supervisors in India. Workshop participants had the opportunity to collaborate with composers and post-production supervisors across a range of films, series, and non-fiction projects.

At the conclusion of the pilot workshop, which took place in Mumbai participants received music supervision certificates issued by Berklee Valencia and Netflix. The ceremony was attended by the renowned Indian music composer duo Ajay-Atul, who interacted with the workshop participants. Ajay-Atulhave been composing music for close to two decades and have produced memorable soundtracks such as Sairat.

“Music plays a key role in the construction of a story, and that’s why the role of a music supervisor is so critical in the success of an audio-visual creation. I can’t think of a better partner than Netflix to develop this innovative training program,” said MaríaMartínez Iturriaga, senior vice president of international learning environments and executive director of Berklee Valencia. “In this workshop, participants get a global perspective of the role of the music supervisor, contextualizing it to the Indian market while acquiring a tangible series of skills that they can immediately apply to develop their careers.”

Berklee’s workshop modules focused on creative management and legal aspects of the music industry. Through a series of master classes and case study presentations, instructors shared their expertise on topics including music supervision, copyright and contract management, A&R (artists and repertoire) for creative supervision, and composer strategy and spotting.

“At Netflix, we are deeply invested in building the creative community with skills and knowledge to continue to add value to the entertainment industry.” said Ramprasad Sundar, lead for the Music Creative and Production team at Netflix India. “The Music Supervisor Workshop was rolled out in partnership with Berklee Valencia, and it received an enthusiastic response from the participants. We’ll continue to strive for excellence by bringing in global best practices and workflows to build and nurture the next generation of music talent.”

India is a music-rich country with a great diversity of genres, styles, and artists. Berklee and Netflix’s three-day workshop aimed to help producers and music supervisors understand how to collaborate more effectively, enabling participants to have an open conversation about music workflow, and how to efficiently manage strategy, planning, and budget to maximize the production value of a title.