Shahid Kapoor to perform at #IIFA2022

MUMBAI: The World’s Biggest Celebration Of Indian Cinema, The 22nd Edition Of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.
Uniting the world to showcase cinematic excellence, IIFA is being held on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th of June 2022.
“IIFA has always been close to my heart and this year I am excited to recreate and make new memories at the 22nd Edition OF IIFA Weekend and Awards in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. I look forward to my performance at IIFA Awards night and what better venue than the spectacular state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena.” says, Shahid Kapoor.
