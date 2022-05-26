For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 May 2022 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

Shahid Kapoor to perform at #IIFA2022

MUMBAI: The World’s Biggest Celebration Of Indian Cinema, The 22nd Edition Of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

Uniting the world to showcase cinematic excellence, IIFA is being held on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th of June 2022.

“IIFA has always been close to my heart and this year I am excited to recreate and make new memories at the 22nd Edition OF IIFA Weekend and Awards in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. I look forward to my performance at IIFA Awards night and what better venue than the spectacular state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena.” says, Shahid Kapoor.

Tags
Yas Island Shahid Kapoor IIFA Awards Singer music
Related news
News | 26 May 2022

Singer-Songwriter Raveena Mehta becomes the first Indian artist to perform at Hermitage Hotel, Monaco at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

MUMBAI: Music has the power to touch hearts, and it was quite evident when singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta, an Indian singer performed live at a fashion show hosted in Hermitage Hotel, Monaco, under the banner of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

read more
News | 25 May 2022

Jugnu song sensation Nikhita Gandhi is set to feature on an exclusive Gaana Live show

MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi, the electric voice behind the hit Dhaakad song She's on Fire which has already garnered over 25 million views, is set to make your Friday extra special with a live performance only on the Gaana app.

read more
News | 25 May 2022

Dapper Integrates With RCRDSHP to Onboard Collectors to Music NFT Platform

MUMBAI: Dapper, the world's first publicly available smart wallet, today announced its integration with RCRDSHP, a digital collectibles platform for music. Beginning today, Dapper will seamlessly introduce and onboard its more than 2 million active users to RCRDSHP’s music NFTs.

read more
Man Made
News | 25 May 2022

Matt Stell’s brand-new single “Man Made” hits Country Radio today with a whopping 40 Stations

MUMBAI RECORDS Nashville Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell has officially released his brand-new single “Man Made,” to country radio and the response has garnered a whopping 40 combined stations making it among most added on Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts.

read more
Jah
News | 25 May 2022

Northampton's finest wordsmith, Jah Digga, lands with inspirational new track 'Got To Go'.

MUMBAI: Starting out as a freestyle on Jah Digga's Instagram page that blew up over the pandemic, ‘Got To Go’ was produced by long-term collaborator Nick Stez.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer-Songwriter Raveena Mehta becomes the first Indian artist to perform at Hermitage Hotel, Monaco at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

MUMBAI: Music has the power to touch hearts, and it was quite evident when singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta, an Indian singer performed live at a...read more

2
Shahid Kapoor to perform at #IIFA2022

MUMBAI: The World’s Biggest Celebration Of Indian Cinema, The 22nd Edition Of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at the Middle East’s largest...read more

3
Alan Walker to bring singing sensation Au/Ra on Walkerverse Tour

MUMBAI: Hot off the back of his highly-anticipated tour announcement, Alan Walker has now announced acclaimed singer/songwriter Jamie Stenzel –...read more

4
Long-Running Chicago Punks counterpunch release "Judgement Day", new single off upcoming album 'Rewire'-- Out June 17

MUMBAI: Chicago’s melodic punk rock darlings Counterpunch have released "Judgement Day" the next single off their long-awaited new album 'Rewire'...read more

5
Barry Can't Swim Explores Nostalgia In New Single "Can We Still Be Friends" Feat. Laurence Guy

MUMBAI: Edinburgh-born, London-based producer Barry Can’t Swim (AKA Joshua Mainnie) shares a nostalgic and melancholic new single "Can We Still Be...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games