Matt Stell’s brand-new single “Man Made” hits Country Radio today with a whopping 40 Stations

MUMBAI RECORDS Nashville Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell has officially released his brand-new single “Man Made,” to country radio and the response has garnered a whopping 40 combined stations making it among most added on Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts.

“Man Made” is the lead single from a forthcoming new project, due later this year. Written by Brett Sheroky and Ian Christian and produced by Stell and Ash Bowers, “Man Made” pays tribute to how man might have made a lot of things, but it is a woman who made the man.

The official music video for “Man Made” also premieres today and can be seen HERE. Directed by Dustin Haney and shot between Nashville and Napa Valley’s scenic Regusci Winery, the video highlights men from all walks of life, with the important women who continually lift them up and support them.

In only the last three years, “versatile” (Billboard) artist Matt Stell has quickly made his mark on country music, amassing more than half a Billion music streams across his catalog, including back-to-back No. 1s “Prayed For You,” which is quickly approaching 2x Platinum status, and “Everywhere But On,” along with fan favorites “Boyfriend Season” and “That Ain’t Me No More.” He has since made his Opry debut and performed on “Good Morning America,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s” #LateShowMeMusic digital series, “Bachelor In Paradise” and sung the national anthem for NASCAR and NFL events. He launched his Give A Damn Foundation, kicked-off his hugely successful 8-week Instagram-live series, Penned Up, and was the first-ever artist to receive a virtual plaque from the RIAA for “Prayed For You,” an ASCAP Pop and Country most-performed song awards winner. In 2020 he released his new EP, Better Than That, the follow up to 2019’s Everywhere But On, and is prepping a new project for 2022, led by new single “Man Made.”

The 6’7” Arkansas native has come a long way from playing college basketball for Drury University and making the choice to head to Nashville instead of Cambridge, MA where he was accepted into Harvard University’s Extension School Pre-Med program. Following his dream of writing and performing, the self-taught vocalist and guitar-player made the move to Music City in 2014, landing a management deal with Wide Open Music and a record deal with music industry powerhouse Barry Weiss’ RECORDS Nashville. Stell has received “Ones To Watch” shout-outs from multiple partners, including Vevo DSCVR, MusicRow’s Next Big Thing, CMT Discovery Artist, YouTube Music Artist on the Rise and more.