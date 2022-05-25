Jugnu song sensation Nikhita Gandhi is set to feature on an exclusive Gaana Live show

MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi, the electric voice behind the hit Dhaakad song She's on Fire which has already garnered over 25 million views, is set to make your Friday extra special with a live performance only on the Gaana app. Nikhita, who has delivered chartbusters such as Raabta and Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, will perform exclusively for fans on Gaana Live giving you a chance to catch the show live on India’s No.1 music streaming app! Nikhita has won the hearts of fans with her Bollywood hits as well as indie compositions and covers like Ladio.
SteppinOut by Dineout has organized this official tour with Nikhita Gandhi covering 5 cities, starting the first show in Kolkata and ending in Mumbai.
So this weekend get your friends and family together and sway to Nikhita’s groovy voice only on Gaana app. Download Now!
Live link: https://app.gaana.com/35m8/NikhitaPR
Dates: 27th May, 2022
Time: 10 PM onwards
MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more
MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more
MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more
MUMBAI: Dapper, the world's first publicly available smart wallet, today announced its integration with RCRDSHP, a digital collectibles platform for...read more
MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi, the electric voice behind the hit Dhaakad song She's on Fire which has already garnered over 25 million views, is set to...read more
MUMBAI: Nothing hits harder and cuts deeper than midnight reflections on our life, wishing we could go back in time to warn ourselves of future...read more
MUMBAI: Chicago’s melodic punk rock darlings Counterpunch have released "Judgement Day" the next single off their long-awaited new album 'Rewire'...read more
MUMBAI: Starting out as a freestyle on Jah Digga's Instagram page that blew up over the pandemic, ‘Got To Go’ was produced by long-term collaborator...read more