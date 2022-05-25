For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 May 2022 16:12 |  By RnMTeam

Jugnu song sensation Nikhita Gandhi is set to feature on an exclusive Gaana Live show

MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi, the electric voice behind the hit Dhaakad song She's on Fire which has already garnered over 25 million views, is set to make your Friday extra special with a live performance only on the Gaana app. Nikhita, who has delivered chartbusters such as Raabta and Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, will perform exclusively for fans on Gaana Live giving you a chance to catch the show live on India’s No.1 music streaming app! Nikhita has won the hearts of fans with her Bollywood hits as well as indie compositions and covers like Ladio.  

SteppinOut by Dineout has organized this official tour with Nikhita Gandhi covering 5 cities, starting the first show in Kolkata and ending in Mumbai.

So this weekend get your friends and family together and sway to Nikhita’s groovy voice only on Gaana app. Download Now!   

Live link:  https://app.gaana.com/35m8/NikhitaPR

Dates: 27th May, 2022

Time: 10 PM onwards

Tags
Nikhita Gandhi music Songs
Related news
News | 25 May 2022

Dapper Integrates With RCRDSHP to Onboard Collectors to Music NFT Platform

MUMBAI: Dapper, the world's first publicly available smart wallet, today announced its integration with RCRDSHP, a digital collectibles platform for music. Beginning today, Dapper will seamlessly introduce and onboard its more than 2 million active users to RCRDSHP’s music NFTs.

read more
Man Made
News | 25 May 2022

Matt Stell’s brand-new single “Man Made” hits Country Radio today with a whopping 40 Stations

MUMBAI RECORDS Nashville Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell has officially released his brand-new single “Man Made,” to country radio and the response has garnered a whopping 40 combined stations making it among most added on Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts.

read more
Jah
News | 25 May 2022

Northampton's finest wordsmith, Jah Digga, lands with inspirational new track 'Got To Go'.

MUMBAI: Starting out as a freestyle on Jah Digga's Instagram page that blew up over the pandemic, ‘Got To Go’ was produced by long-term collaborator Nick Stez.

read more
News | 24 May 2022

Tips Punjabi encapsulate a beautiful love story in a musical video titled "Khair Kare" ft. real life couple Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar

MUMBAI: Tips Punjabi has joined hands with Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar for a music video titled "Khair Kare". It is a song crooned by Afsana Khan who is best known for her song Jatta Saream Ve Tu Dhakka Kardae alongside Sidhu Moose Wala.

read more
News | 24 May 2022

Rapper Dino James unleashes his debut Album ‘D’ on Def Jam India, pays homage to mother and motherland

MUMBAI: Rapper, singer-songwriter, composer, music producer, storyteller and YouTube sensation, Dino James has announced his eponymous debut album which will serve as his grand introduction to the global music industry and will be released worldwide via Def Jam India, the iconic global hip hop l

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Dapper Integrates With RCRDSHP to Onboard Collectors to Music NFT Platform

MUMBAI: Dapper, the world's first publicly available smart wallet, today announced its integration with RCRDSHP, a digital collectibles platform for...read more

2
Jugnu song sensation Nikhita Gandhi is set to feature on an exclusive Gaana Live show

MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi, the electric voice behind the hit Dhaakad song She's on Fire which has already garnered over 25 million views, is set to...read more

3
Powerhouse Canadian R&B Singer, Songwriter & Actor Simone Miller Reveals Heart-Wrenching New Single & Video, "Older" - Available Now!

MUMBAI: Nothing hits harder and cuts deeper than midnight reflections on our life, wishing we could go back in time to warn ourselves of future...read more

4
Long-Running Chicago Punks counterpunch release "Judgement Day", new single off upcoming album 'Rewire'-- Out June 17

MUMBAI: Chicago’s melodic punk rock darlings Counterpunch have released "Judgement Day" the next single off their long-awaited new album 'Rewire'...read more

5
Northampton's finest wordsmith, Jah Digga, lands with inspirational new track 'Got To Go'.

MUMBAI: Starting out as a freestyle on Jah Digga's Instagram page that blew up over the pandemic, ‘Got To Go’ was produced by long-term collaborator...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games