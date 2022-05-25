For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 May 2022 15:17 |  By RnMTeam

Dapper Integrates With RCRDSHP to Onboard Collectors to Music NFT Platform

MUMBAI: Dapper, the world's first publicly available smart wallet, today announced its integration with RCRDSHP, a digital collectibles platform for music. Beginning today, Dapper will seamlessly introduce and onboard its more than 2 million active users to RCRDSHP’s music NFTs. This integration represents a massive step towards introducing more people to the benefits of blockchain technology. RCRDSHP brings the global music community into the broader ecosystem, making it more robust and diverse.

After the digital market took off in the early 2000’s, streaming services saved the music industry. However, artists still have not generated more revenue or accrued more value. Despite roughly 80% of music revenue coming from streaming services, 90% of all streaming revenue goes to the top 1% of artists. Currently, with artists generating an average of less than one cent per stream, only 13,400 artists earn upwards of $50,000 or more per year on Spotify. With NFTs offering an additional unique way for musicians to sell their work, RCRDSHP streamlines access between artists and fans to generate sustainable revenue for artists and affordable music collectibles to fans. The integration with Dapper aims to further prioritize the accessibility of music NFTs, by delivering access to the music NFTs on the RCRDSHP platform to Dapper’s 2+ million active users.

“RCRDSHP could not be more excited to announce this integration with Dapper,” said RCRDSHP Founder & CEO, Obie Fernandez. “Dapper is second to none in terms of user-friendliness and functionality, and we anticipate new and existing RCRDSHP users will immediately benefit from this advancement. Music is valuable, but it is not being valued. Far too often, we’re seeing artists working multiple jobs to make ends meet, while fans miss even hearing the work of their favorite artists because there’s so much music released every day. We cannot wait to give millions of music fans a taste of a better, more valuable and compelling future.”

Powered by Flow, Dapper is widely recognized among the easiest and most secure ways to buy and store digital assets. In collaboration with Dapper, RCRDSHP will continue to incentivize fans to support their favorite artists through exclusive content and experiences tied to their engagement.

"Dapper's collaboration with RCRDSHP will accelerate how artists are able to engage audiences with their music," said Mik Naayem, CBO and Co-Founder of Dapper Labs. "This integration will allow people to easily onboard to RCRDSHP and seamlessly purchase exclusive NFT-backed music collectibles, enabling more fans to collect music from their favorite artists and artists to benefit from the value they create."

To celebrate the integration, RCRDSHP will offer a limited-quantity digital collectible pack, Dapper Starter Pack, that contains a full-range of electronic music styles and is chock full of exclusive tracks not available anywhere else. The first 20,000 members to make a qualifying purchase will receive an additional $10 bonus redeemable on the platform, and will receive a free “RCRDSHP VIP Club” NFT that grants exclusive access to upcoming monthly challenges and rewards.

