Alan Walker to bring singing sensation Au/Ra on Walkerverse Tour

MUMBAI: Hot off the back of his highly-anticipated tour announcement, Alan Walker has now announced acclaimed singer/songwriter Jamie Stenzel – better known as Au/Ra - as the guest vocal for the upcoming ‘Walkerverse’ run. Set to accompany Alan at every date, with this latest news, Alan offers fan further insight into what he has in store later this year.

Long-time collaborators, Au/Ra and Alan first joined forces back in 2018, making waves with their first joint offering ‘Darkside’, which currently boasts over 500 million streams and counting. Their follow up hit ‘Ghost’ – released in 2019 – was selected as the soundtrack for popular computer game ‘Death Standing’ – reinforcing the pair’s hitmaking partnership.

"I am beyond excited to go on tour with Alan! After working together on so many songs and singing on them at a few shows, I can’t wait to get into the routine and travel the world, and meet as many walkers and green beans (and people who are both haha) all over the world." - Au/Ra

With over a billion streams to her name, Au/Ra has fast established herself as one of the dance music’s most powerful vocal sensations. First propelled to stardom with UK Top 30 breakthrough single ‘Panic Room’ with Camelphat at the tender age of 15, the track’s resurgence on TikTok has since earned them in excess of 250 millions streams. Fast becoming a new voice in the alternative pop and electronic music world, Au/Ra has amassed an array of chart-climbing singles with a host of dance music stars including Alan Walker, Alok, Jax Jones, Don Diablo and Cheat Codes to name just a few.

As one of the world’s most-sought after DJs, Alan caused a frenzy amongst his fans with the news of his upcoming ‘Walkerverse’ tour. Confirming a staggering 29 shows across Europe and North America, with more dates to be added, the Norwegian superstar will be bringing a dazzling live show format to ensure he gives his audience the very best experience.