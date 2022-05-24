Tips Punjabi encapsulate a beautiful love story in a musical video titled "Khair Kare" ft. real life couple Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar

MUMBAI: Tips Punjabi has joined hands with Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar for a music video titled "Khair Kare". It is a song crooned by Afsana Khan who is best known for her song Jatta Saream Ve Tu Dhakka Kardae alongside Sidhu Moose Wala. The lyrics of the song represent a dramatic intense story, which is penned by popular lyricist Raj Fatehpur. The music of the song has been given by Sunny Vik Music & directed by Nadeem Akhtar, Nitin Fcp.

The music video is intriguing and the soulful voice by Afsana Khan gives the heartbreaking lyrics an apt depth. Gauahar shines as an emotionally tormented girl in love with Zaid, while Zaid acts his part of a loyal, passionate lover in perfection as well.

Sharing her experience, Gauahar Khan says "Working with Tips Music was an honour. Had a great time shooting in the mountains. The story, the video, music & lyrics are put together to perfection. Anyone in love will be able to strongly connect to this one"

Zaid Darbar calls it a wonderful experience "Tips has a reputation of delivering nothing but the best. I am happy to be associated with Tips for such a lovely song. More than work, it felt like a holiday in the mountains. For those who have battled their way through love, Khair Kare will resonate with them"

Afsana Khan says "What is love if you don't go against the world for it. Khair Kare is my personal favourite. A beautiful track which makes you want to break through the rules for that one person you love the most"

Music by Sunny Vik Music says "The song will leave an impact for its unique arrangements. We have tried to explore emotions of sadness and love in different ways, hope audience likes it as much as we do"

Lyricist Raj Fatehpur says "The lyrics are beautifully sprinkled with an essence of true love. The song signifies love, faith & devotion. It does not give momentary pleasure, it makes your soul happy"

Directors Nadeem Akhtar, Nitin Fcp says "The song is a blend of melody and romance. We are looking forward to the response from the audiences"