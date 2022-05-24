For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 May 2022 12:23 |  By RnMTeam

Fan-favourite rapper & YouTube sensation Dino James to perform exclusively on Gaana Happy Hours

MUMBAI: Social media star and one of the emerging rappers of the country, Dino James brings his ‘IT’ factor and his candid self, like never before exclusively with Gaana Happy Hours. The property owned by Gaana, India’s leading music streaming platform, features new artists every week where they open up about their lives, music journey and perform music to reveal themselves to their fans, like never before.

This week, the multi-talented artist Dino James, who is adored by his fans for not only his musical talent but also his lyrics and composition too! Watch him talk about unknown facets of his life, play and dedicate some songs to his lived experiences and more! Click on the link below.

Link on the app: https://app.gaana.com/35m8/DinoPR

Date: 24th May, 2022, Tuesday

Time: 8 PM

Tags
Dino James Gaana Youtube
Related news
 | 18 Aug 2022

Great Vocals & a Solid Performance - Get Ready for Tulsi Kumar’s Dance Wave Mashup!

MUMBAI: Tulsi kumar comes across as a true performer in her latest Dance Wave Mashup A true representation of an all-round performer, Tulsi Kumar is out with a new Dance Wave Mashup that showcases her abilities both as a singer and a rockstar performer.

read more
 | 10 Aug 2022

Aayush Sharma & Shakti Mohan bring their energy and killer moves with Vinod Bhanushali’s Chumma Chumma released today on Hitz Music

MUMBAI: Up-tempo, energy-packed and vibrant best describes Hitz Music’s latest track ‘Chumma Chumma’. Promising to be the desi dance track of the season, producer Vinod Bhanushali brings Aayush Sharma and Shakti Mohan together on screen for this song that’s guaranteed to get you dancing!

read more
 | 05 Aug 2022

Korean Dost Fan meets on 6 th August at 3 pm in Oberoi Mall Goregaon

MUMBAI: YouTube Korean Dost has been a cultural ambassador bringing South Korean and Indian content together. With a 2.2 mn consolidated fan base on social handles, their popularity with the younger Indian crowd has been growing year on year.

read more
 | 04 Aug 2022

Jaane De’s Music Video features Larrisa D’sa and Satyajeet Dubey along with Singer The Rish

MUMBAI: After receiving an amazing response for his song ‘Jab Tu Milne Thi Aayi’ with the singer Aakash, independent Artist Rishabh Kant AKA The Rish is back with a fresh collaborative single ‘Jaane De’ that has taken over the internet with more than 1M views.

read more
 | 07 Jul 2022

boAt builds on their philosophy of ‘#DoWhatFloatsYourboAt’; Announces a 7-episode podcast series with IVMPodcasts

MUMBAI: Imagine Marketing Limited owned boAt, India's #1 ranking wireless hearables brand (in terms of volume over multiple quarters from 2019 to the second quarter of the financial year 2022 under its flagship brand “boAt”), today announced a 7-episode video podcast series - ‘#DoWhatFloatsYourbo

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Divo collaborates with Spotify for exclusive podcasts in popular Indian languages

MUMBAI:  Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies hasread more

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Roposo’s The MIC winner Gaurav Gerera says the competition and win was an exhilarating and surreal experience

MUMBAI:India's leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform Roposo, celebrated the finale of its maiden Live singing competition, ‘The...read more

2
Elton John releases highly anticipated collaboration with global pop icon Britney Spears

MUMBAI: Elton John and Britney Spears released their highly anticipated song collaboration, “Hold Me Closer.” The track is available worldwide now...read more

3
"Maharani Season Two Will Be More Intense Than Season One," says Music Composer Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI: After the first season of the political drama, which featured Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah, was a big hit, the much anticipated Maharani...read more

4
Music Maestro Amit Trivedi confesses, "There's always a pressure to make music more commercial and massy."

MUMBAI: Right from aggressive rock to honey-soaked melodies, if there were a title for the most versatile original singer and composer in Bollywood,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games