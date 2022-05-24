Fan-favourite rapper & YouTube sensation Dino James to perform exclusively on Gaana Happy Hours

MUMBAI: Social media star and one of the emerging rappers of the country, Dino James brings his ‘IT’ factor and his candid self, like never before exclusively with Gaana Happy Hours. The property owned by Gaana, India’s leading music streaming platform, features new artists every week where they open up about their lives, music journey and perform music to reveal themselves to their fans, like never before.
This week, the multi-talented artist Dino James, who is adored by his fans for not only his musical talent but also his lyrics and composition too! Watch him talk about unknown facets of his life, play and dedicate some songs to his lived experiences and more! Click on the link below.
Link on the app: https://app.gaana.com/35m8/DinoPR
Date: 24th May, 2022, Tuesday
Time: 8 PM
