News |  24 May 2022 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

Bhushan Kumar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar and Guru Randhawa celebrate the success of their most loved song 'Designer in a dazzling way!

MUMBAI: The terrific trio of Yo Yo Honey Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar and Guru Randhawa who set the internet ablaze with their latest track 'Designer' celebrate the massive success of this glamourous peppy track with Bhushan Kumar and director Mihir Gulati. The vibrant event was glorified with much fan fare and aplomb!

Since its release, the song has been trending & ruling the chartbusters, and crossed over 50 million views in no time!

Bhushan Kumar’s Designer featuring Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

