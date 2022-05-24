For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 May 2022 14:01 |  By RnMTeam

Anu Amanat brings you her melancholic track ‘Allah Ve Allah’ produced by T-Series!

MUMBAI: Anu Amanat known for her soulful and hard-hitting vocals, brings you her latest track ‘Allah Ve Allah’ produced by T-Series.

A song of heartbreak, pain and unrequited love, ‘Allah Ve Allah’ is penned by Zikrr with music by Tee Kay and has been shot extensively in Rajasthan and iconic locations around Udaipur’s Lake Palace.

Starring Shweta Guleria, Annu Chaudhary and Parmod Sharma Rana who has also directed the music video, the gripping narrative of ‘Allah Ve Allah’ will pull at your heartstrings.

Says singer Anu Amanat, “Allah Ve Allah is a cry of despair and one when all hope is lost. It was a very emotional song for me to sing and will truly touch listeners.”

Says composer Zikrr, “The track is soulful and has a lot of instrumental influence that match the rich culture and backdrop of the song.”

Says actor-director Parmod Sharma Rana, “The music video of ‘Allah Ve Allah’ will have you at the edge of your seat and hooked right till the end.”

Says Shweta Guleria, “Since the music video is so vibrant and culturally rich, our looks in the song too were very elaborate. I felt like an Indian princess in a mystic tale.”

Adds Annu Chaudhary, “It was an emotional experience for me to film this song, since my character goes through an unfortunate experience and has completely lost hope. ‘Allah Ve Allah’ has a very spiritual feel to it and I hope audiences enjoy it.”

‘Allah Ve Allah’ with vocals by Anu Amanat, penned by Zikrr with music by Tee Kay is produced by T-Series. The heartbreak track is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Anu Amanat Allah Ve Allah T-Series
