News |  23 May 2022 12:15 |  By RnMTeam

Voltage & Shy FX feat. Agent Sasco "Amazing" on digital soundboy

MUMBAI: Hinting towards one of his biggest projects to date, Voltage has collaborated with D&B titan Shy FX for their new single and accompanying video Amazing alongside one of Jamaica’s most legendary artists Agent Sasco.

One of the most exciting and respected figureheads on the scene whilst fronting successful D&B trio Kings Of The Rollers with Serum and Bladerunner, Voltage is set to please fans with a larger project in the works on Shy’s formidable Digital Soundboy label, adding to credentials that include releases on the likes of Hospital, Metalheadz, RAM, Shogun and more.

Needing little introduction, Shy FX has navigated underground and pop culture simultaneously as one of the key leaders to bring D&B and jungle to mainstream success over multiple years with timeless anthems like Original Nuttah, Shake Your Body, Roll The Dice and countless others. Amongst his own releases, he continues his legacy through his esteemed Digital Soundboy imprint to champion the scene’s finest talent.

Adding a touch of reggae heat to this signature release, the producers team with Jamaica’s finest Agent Sasco (Assassin) who’s verses transform Amazing into a fiery crossover smash. Consistently at the forefront of Jamaican music for the last decade, Agent Sasco has evolved into a highly in demand talent with a unique artistry that have seen him pick up GRAMMY nominations for his collaborations with the likes of Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar, as well as teaming up with more of the world’s biggest artists including Juls, Pusha T, Sean Paul and Popcaan.

Released alongside a stunning video directed by award winning, DJ Khaled, Major Lazer, Popcaan and Shaggy collaborator - Jay Will, the visuals take place in the depths of Jamaica that make for beautiful backdrops, adding a captivating layer to the Amazing launch. Set to be the summer anthem fans have been craving as we move into festival season, Amazing makes for a hefty crossover cut destined to entertain dedicated D&B / jungle heads and wider audiences alike.

Voltage & Shy FX - Amazing (feat. Agent Sasco) is out now via Digital Soundboy.

