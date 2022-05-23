For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 May 2022 13:13 |  By RnMTeam

Introducing the new sound of British R&B - Diedrick arrives with powerful debut track 'Better'.

MUMBAI: ‘Better’ paints a poignant, painful, but soulful picture of two people falling in and out of love. The song follows a young man allowing his insecurities to eat away at a steadily declining relationship, in which he converses and confesses his inner thoughts and feelings with himself as a result of his own infidelity.

With a modern contemporary R&B sound, Diedrick weaves his smooth and deep vocal tones throughout the song creating a warm yet soft vibe. Producer and songwriter J Warner’s expert knowledge of songwriting really shines through on this fervent record. Having worked with the likes of Stormzy, SG Lewis, Snoh Aalegra, Mahalia and Joy Crookes, the producer alongside Diedrick, has created a contemporary R&B track ripe for covers as well as remixes. Growing up on a diet of musical influences from Celine Dion and Mariah Carey, to Mario and Usher, rich soul is a constant in the formula of Diedrick’s rich tapestry. With a beautiful baritone voice to express the hard-hitting lyrics that tug at the heartstrings, the young musician finds a way to make you feel attached and understood.

Tags
R&B Stormzy Usher Mariah Carey
Related news
News | 29 Apr 2022

Indie fave Phum Viphurit & TikTok Whizz Thomas Ng collaborate on "Pills"

MUMBAI: Thai indie favourite Phum Viphurit has partnered with emerging R&B artist Thomas Ng on a brand new single, "Pills". The intimate and vulnerable track is taken from 'asiatic.wav volume. 1', an upcoming EP from Warner Music Asia’s regional label Asiatic Records, out 13 May.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2022

After acclaimed Casanova Acoustic with Tiger Shroff Singer, Raveena Mehta releases new R&B love ballad 'Tere Liye', first independent release

MUMBAI: After her power-packed performance in Tiger Shroff’s Casanova Acoustic version last year, independent artist Raveena Mehta is back with yet another masterpiece, ‘Tere Liye’, which she has sung and composed herself.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2022

R&B Newcomer Blu Ernest navigates heartache on Drill-Tinged ‘My Ones’

MUMBAI: Following the success of ‘The Chill’, the Brighton-based newcomer continues to carve out his sound with a drill-infused third release from his forthcoming ‘____ On My Mind’ project.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2022

London-based alt R&B duo Temptress return with a brand new Garage-infused single 'That Feeling'

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of their debut EP ‘Body’ in November 2021, this new single provides a more upbeat outlook into the pair’s endless creativity.

read more
News | 26 Mar 2022

One to watch Daniel Ness is back with new single 'Careless', fusing R&B, noughties trance & skittering hyperpop

MUMBAI: Fresh from the release of last months 'Wounded' which caught the attention on Jamz Supernova, Crack Magazine, Dummy & more, Daniel Ness returns with second instalment - ‘Careless’ taken from his forthcoming EP due this April.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

top# 5 articles

1
Daler Mehndi amazes everyone with his first Gujarati Song 'Sonu Tane Mara Par Bharoso Nahi Ke" crossed 1 Million Views

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi recently sang his first Gujarati song 'Sonu Tane Mara Par Bharoso Nahi Ke' from the film Sonu Tane Mara Par Bharoso Nahi Ke,...read more

2
Get inspired by the ambition of 14-year-old trisha through her first original song

MUMBAI: Born in Dubai, raised in Africa and the USA, and now making her mark in Chennai is the young and prodigiously talented “trisha”. Channeling...read more

3
Introducing the new sound of British R&B - Diedrick arrives with powerful debut track 'Better'.

MUMBAI: ‘Better’ paints a poignant, painful, but soulful picture of two people falling in and out of love. The song follows a young man allowing his...read more

4
Celebrate Love with Dhvani Bhanushali and Amit Gupta’s ‘Udaa Gulaal Ishq Wala’ from Nushrratt Bharuccha’s film, Janhit Mein Jaari!

MUMBAI: Celebrate love this season with Dhvani Bhanushali and Amit Gupta’s ‘Udaa Gulaal Ishq Wala’, the newest track from the film Nushrratt...read more

5
"The Judds: The Final Tour" to carry on as an epic, star-studded tribute this fall

MUMBAI: Country Music Hall of Famer and global superstar Wynonna Judd has announced that the highly anticipated, previously announced “The Judds:...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games