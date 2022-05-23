Introducing the new sound of British R&B - Diedrick arrives with powerful debut track 'Better'.

MUMBAI: ‘Better’ paints a poignant, painful, but soulful picture of two people falling in and out of love. The song follows a young man allowing his insecurities to eat away at a steadily declining relationship, in which he converses and confesses his inner thoughts and feelings with himself as a result of his own infidelity.

With a modern contemporary R&B sound, Diedrick weaves his smooth and deep vocal tones throughout the song creating a warm yet soft vibe. Producer and songwriter J Warner’s expert knowledge of songwriting really shines through on this fervent record. Having worked with the likes of Stormzy, SG Lewis, Snoh Aalegra, Mahalia and Joy Crookes, the producer alongside Diedrick, has created a contemporary R&B track ripe for covers as well as remixes. Growing up on a diet of musical influences from Celine Dion and Mariah Carey, to Mario and Usher, rich soul is a constant in the formula of Diedrick’s rich tapestry. With a beautiful baritone voice to express the hard-hitting lyrics that tug at the heartstrings, the young musician finds a way to make you feel attached and understood.