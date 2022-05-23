Get inspired by the ambition of 14-year-old trisha through her first original song

MUMBAI: Born in Dubai, raised in Africa and the USA, and now making her mark in Chennai is the young and prodigiously talented “trisha”. Channeling her versatility, the 14-year-old has composed, recorded, mixed and mastered her music in her home studio itself– a true embodiment of acting on one’s ambition and going the extra mile to express oneself. This riveting singer-songwriter is about to bless your ears with her first original pop song releasing on the 20th of May (2022), “i’m tired”.

Written in 2021, a time at which trisha was “in a very bad place”, the acoustic ballad became a melancholic beauty, a result of breaking out of a monotonous rut. She constantly felt stuck in a cycle of monotony where every day felt the same. The wunderkind broke out of this tedium by fantasizing about the dullness she felt to create art; she pictured “walking down highways”, “late drives” and other visions that were symbolic of a sad mood where “nobody seems to understand what” one is feeling, except oneself. Pure and raw expression.

The adept artist has been training with an esteemed Nigerian pop artist, Ms. Asari (recognized as “Jazzsari”), for the last two years alongside immersing herself in the learning of Hindustani and Western Classical vocal training. She has also learnt to play the piano at the Performance Collective School, Gurgaon and cleared with distinction Grade 4 from Rock School of Music [piano] as well as Grade 2 for vocals of the Trinity College Curriculum, UK.

“Fantasies were my way of escaping from the world. and I did that by walking down highways; It might seem cliche, but I compiled these thoughts into an original song of my own” – “trisha” describing her creation process for “i’m tired”

While the young talent is only 14, her urge to reflect on her emotions and drive to create purposeful music has led to many successful international performances across the globe from La Perla in Africa (Republic of Congo) to the Dia de los Muertos Carnival at Awty International School in Houston, Texas. She has also performed nationally at the Hub at ECR in Chennai and the Temple Bay Resort, Mahabalipuram.

It is immensely inspiring to see such intense emotions be tackled by “trisha” at an age as young as 14-years-old through her elaborate music, which is why she is an artist to watch out for. It is no less than a guarantee that her debut track “i’m tired” is going to infectiously slip you into reverie with your own memories of feeling the way she did when she wrote this song. It will push you to relate to her emotions which transcend measurements of age.