Celebrate Love with Dhvani Bhanushali and Amit Gupta’s ‘Udaa Gulaal Ishq Wala’ from Nushrratt Bharuccha’s film, Janhit Mein Jaari!

MUMBAI: Celebrate love this season with Dhvani Bhanushali and Amit Gupta’s ‘Udaa Gulaal Ishq Wala’, the newest track from the film Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anud Singh Dhaka Janhit Mein Jaari!
Set against the backdrop of vibrant, colour filled bylanes of a small town, ‘Udaa Gulaal Ishq Wala’ is a playful, fun song that promises to be a favourite on every Holi-playlist.
Penned by Abhishek Talent, choreographed by Sushma Dilman Sunam, the song composed by Abhishek-Amol, has strong instrumental influence including tabla, dholak, Indian percussion, banjo and harmonium, making it the perfect celebratory desi song!
Janhit Mein Jaari is a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP. The film is directed by Jai Basantu Singh, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, Rajesh Raghav & Mukesh Gupta, co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, a Zee Studios release and will hit cinemas worldwide on 10th June.
