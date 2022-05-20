For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 May 2022 14:20 |  By RnMTeam

PREP releases hypnotic new single “15th Floor”

MUMBAI: With a blend of sounds from contemporary R&B, electronica, and 70s to 80s inspired synth-pop, London-based four-piece PREP share their brand new single "15th Floor", the third instalment from their upcoming EP. Over an array of laid-back sunny beats, "15th Floor" instantly transports listeners into another headspace that traverses every emotion from endless wonder, to nostalgia and loss.

"Someone’s alone in an apartment, 15 floors up, feeling like they’re losing connection with the city and the people around them. Watching TV, missing their ex, making occasional trips down to the lobby to pick up a food order, and dreaming about a different kind of life," PREP shares.
PREP - "15th Floor" (Official Visualizer) PREP is no stranger to Southeast Asia. The band has played multiple shows in the region, notably their 2018 Asia Tour that included stops in cities like Jakarta, Singapore, Bali, Bangkok, and Manila. Most recently, the band played a set at Java Jazz Festival 2020 in Jakarta right before the pandemic hit.

The band hallmarks their time building their fanbase in Asia as an important pivot where PREP’s sense of sonic possibility expanded. "At one point we thought PREP would just be a studio project," Llywelyn elaborates. “But we played gigs that went really well, and we spent some amazing time in Asia.” Indonesia remains the band's top city based on streams worldwide, followed closely by the Philippines, Thailand and Singapore.

With such a strong vision for the sound and aesthetic, PREP is as much a concept as a band, meaning collaboration is welcome. Sought-after talent like rising electro-pop star Anna of the North, South Korean R&B crooner DEAN, and Paul Jackson Jr, who played guitar on Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”, have all stepped into the world of PREP.

PREP is vocalist-lyricist Tom Havelock, keyboardist Llywelyn ap Myrddin, drummer Guillaume Jambel, and producer Dan Radclyffe. With Steely Dan and Bobby Caldwell as lodestars, PREP is pop music that feels tip-of-the-tongue familiar even though you’ve never heard it before. Stay tuned for an EP coming later in the year.

Tags
Steely Dan Philippines Java Jazz Festival music
Related news
News | 20 May 2022

Endel Collaborates with Sony to Bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to integration with Sony’s LinkBuds and LinkBuds S.

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance Release New Single "Blip On The Radar"

MUMBAI: Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance have dropped a new single 'Blip On The Radar' via Thousand Islands Records. The song will appear on an upcoming full-length.

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Manila Killa returns with lights to share new track "Dusk"

MUMBAI: Following the releases of “Dark Places” feat. Kwesi and “Take Me Higher” feat. fknsyd, Manila Killa returns with a new single titled "Dusk", featuring singer-songwriter Lights via Moving Castle.

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Nominee announced for DJ Mag’s Best of North America Awards

MUMBAI: After a three-year hiatus, on the other end of a pandemic, the nominations for DJ Mag's Best of North America Awards have been announced.

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Deorro, Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Maffio, Deeperise, Alex Pizzuti, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: Deorro, Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Maffio - Yo Las Pongo

read more

RnM Biz

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Endel Collaborates with Sony to Bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to integration with Sony’s LinkBuds and LinkBuds S....read more

2
Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance Release New Single "Blip On The Radar"

MUMBAI: Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance have dropped a new single 'Blip On The Radar' via Thousand Islands Records. The song will appear on an...read more

3
Manish Mundra turns director as Drishyam Films celebrates its 7th Anniversary!

MUMBAI: Drishyam Films that have brought several cinematic gems like ‘Masaan’, ‘Newton’, and many others to the silver screen, today celebrates its...read more

4
Manila Killa returns with lights to share new track "Dusk"

MUMBAI: Following the releases of “Dark Places” feat. Kwesi and “Take Me Higher” feat. fknsyd, Manila Killa returns with a new single titled "Dusk",...read more

5
"I landed up getting bruises on my arms and legs." says Divya Khosla Kumar during the shoot of her song, Designer

MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar has been in the news of late owing to her super hit song, Designer with none other than Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games