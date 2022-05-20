For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 May 2022 14:54 |  By RnMTeam

Nominee announced for DJ Mag’s Best of North America Awards

MUMBAI: After a three-year hiatus, on the other end of a pandemic, the nominations for DJ Mag's Best of North America Awards have been announced. Across 16 categories, DJ Mag’s Best of North America awards seek to celebrate the wide spectrum of sounds being created by artists from the United States and Canada.

Leading North American artists - including Green Velvet, Jayda G, Avalon Emerson, Lane 8, John Summit, ZHU and Flying Lotus - are included in the artist awards.

Albums and tracks from Eris Drew, AceMoMA, DJ Manny, REZZ and LSDXOXO are picks from the music awards which, as a point of note, cover the period from 1st January 2021 - 22nd May 2022.)

Following in the footsteps of DJ Mag’s annual Best of British awards, a new award has been added this year. The award for Underground Hero aims to celebrate the champions of grassroots music communities.

Voters have always been able to register their votes through a social sign in, using either a Google or Facebook account. But, new for 2022, DJ Mag has introduced the ability to register with an Apple ID. This addition gives users additional privacy controls while also opening the process up to more than 99% of smartphone users in North America, making it our most accessible poll to date.

Voting is open now until 1st June 2022. You can vote at vote.djmag.com

You can see the full list of categories and nominees below:

Best DJ

Eris Drew
Green Velvet
Jayda G
RL Grime
RP Boo

Breakthrough DJ

Ariel Zetina
John Summit
Kush Jones
Layla Benitez
UNIIQU3

Best Live Act

E-Dancer
Jessy Lanza
Minimal Violence
Porter Robinson
ZHU

Best Producer

Avalon Emerson
DJ SWISHA
Flying Lotus
Lane 8
WondaGurl

Breakthrough Producer

Bored Lord
LP Giobbi
Moore Kismet
Nikki Nair

TYGAPAW

Best Label

Backwoodz Studioz
Brainfeeder
Incienso
Monstercat Silk
Nervous Records

Breakthrough Label

EAT DIS
Kindergarten Records
Odyzey Music
Rules Don't Apply
Worst Behavior Recs

Best Album

AceMoMA 'A Future' [HAUS of ALTR]
DJ Manny 'Signals In My Head' [Planet Mu]
Eris Drew 'Quivering In Time' [T4T LUV NRG]
Moor Mother 'Black Encyclopedia of the Air' [ANTI-]
Vindata 'With Opened Eyes' [Monstercat]

Best Compilation

Defected presents 'House Masters: Todd Edwards' [Defected]
DJ Holographic 'Detroit Love Vol. 5' [Planet E Communications]
V/A 'CRITICAL MASS VOL. 1' [Space Yacht]
V/A 'Deep Cutz' [Dirtybird]
V/A 'Juke Bounce Werk presents: JBDUBZ vol. 9' [Juke Bounce Werk]

Best Track

Louie Vega 'All My Love feat. Robyn' [Nervous Records]
LSDXOXO 'Sick Bitch' [XL]
ODESZA 'The Last Goodbye feat. Bettye LaVette' [Foreign Family Collective]
REZZ & Deathpact 'Chemical Bond' [Rezz Music, Inc.]
UNIIQU3 'Microdosing' [Local Action]

Best Remix/Edit

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs 'Heartbreak (Kerri Chandler Remix)' [OUTLIER]
Kavinsky & Cautious Clay 'Renegade (Oliver Remix) [Record Makers]
Midnight Magic 'Beam Me Up (Each Other Remix)' [Razor-N-Tape]
Ouri 'High & Choking (Jacques Greene Remix)' [Born Twice / Lighter Than Air]
ZHU & partywithray 'Zhudio54 (J. Worra Remix)' [Astralwerks]

Best Large Club

Avant Gardner & The Brooklyn Mirage, Brooklyn
Club Space, Miami
Echostage, Washington DC
Exchange LA, Los Angeles
The Concourse Project, Austin

Best Small Club

CODA, Toronto
Good Room, Brooklyn
Kremwerk, Seattle
Spot Lite, Detroit
Stereo, Montreal

Best Club Event / Event Series

A Club Called Rhonda
Interdimensional Transmissions
Mister Sunday
RE/FORM
STEAM

Underground Hero
Recognizing the champions of grassroots music communities

DJ Bone
DJ Deeon
DJ Minx
Lauren Flax
Tim Sweeney

