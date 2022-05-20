Nominee announced for DJ Mag’s Best of North America Awards

MUMBAI: After a three-year hiatus, on the other end of a pandemic, the nominations for DJ Mag's Best of North America Awards have been announced. Across 16 categories, DJ Mag’s Best of North America awards seek to celebrate the wide spectrum of sounds being created by artists from the United States and Canada.
Leading North American artists - including Green Velvet, Jayda G, Avalon Emerson, Lane 8, John Summit, ZHU and Flying Lotus - are included in the artist awards.
Albums and tracks from Eris Drew, AceMoMA, DJ Manny, REZZ and LSDXOXO are picks from the music awards which, as a point of note, cover the period from 1st January 2021 - 22nd May 2022.)
Following in the footsteps of DJ Mag’s annual Best of British awards, a new award has been added this year. The award for Underground Hero aims to celebrate the champions of grassroots music communities.
Voters have always been able to register their votes through a social sign in, using either a Google or Facebook account. But, new for 2022, DJ Mag has introduced the ability to register with an Apple ID. This addition gives users additional privacy controls while also opening the process up to more than 99% of smartphone users in North America, making it our most accessible poll to date.
Voting is open now until 1st June 2022. You can vote at vote.djmag.com
You can see the full list of categories and nominees below:
Best DJ
Eris Drew
Green Velvet
Jayda G
RL Grime
RP Boo
Breakthrough DJ
Ariel Zetina
John Summit
Kush Jones
Layla Benitez
UNIIQU3
Best Live Act
E-Dancer
Jessy Lanza
Minimal Violence
Porter Robinson
ZHU
Best Producer
Avalon Emerson
DJ SWISHA
Flying Lotus
Lane 8
WondaGurl
Breakthrough Producer
Bored Lord
LP Giobbi
Moore Kismet
Nikki Nair
TYGAPAW
Best Label
Backwoodz Studioz
Brainfeeder
Incienso
Monstercat Silk
Nervous Records
Breakthrough Label
EAT DIS
Kindergarten Records
Odyzey Music
Rules Don't Apply
Worst Behavior Recs
Best Album
AceMoMA 'A Future' [HAUS of ALTR]
DJ Manny 'Signals In My Head' [Planet Mu]
Eris Drew 'Quivering In Time' [T4T LUV NRG]
Moor Mother 'Black Encyclopedia of the Air' [ANTI-]
Vindata 'With Opened Eyes' [Monstercat]
Best Compilation
Defected presents 'House Masters: Todd Edwards' [Defected]
DJ Holographic 'Detroit Love Vol. 5' [Planet E Communications]
V/A 'CRITICAL MASS VOL. 1' [Space Yacht]
V/A 'Deep Cutz' [Dirtybird]
V/A 'Juke Bounce Werk presents: JBDUBZ vol. 9' [Juke Bounce Werk]
Best Track
Louie Vega 'All My Love feat. Robyn' [Nervous Records]
LSDXOXO 'Sick Bitch' [XL]
ODESZA 'The Last Goodbye feat. Bettye LaVette' [Foreign Family Collective]
REZZ & Deathpact 'Chemical Bond' [Rezz Music, Inc.]
UNIIQU3 'Microdosing' [Local Action]
Best Remix/Edit
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs 'Heartbreak (Kerri Chandler Remix)' [OUTLIER]
Kavinsky & Cautious Clay 'Renegade (Oliver Remix) [Record Makers]
Midnight Magic 'Beam Me Up (Each Other Remix)' [Razor-N-Tape]
Ouri 'High & Choking (Jacques Greene Remix)' [Born Twice / Lighter Than Air]
ZHU & partywithray 'Zhudio54 (J. Worra Remix)' [Astralwerks]
Best Large Club
Avant Gardner & The Brooklyn Mirage, Brooklyn
Club Space, Miami
Echostage, Washington DC
Exchange LA, Los Angeles
The Concourse Project, Austin
Best Small Club
CODA, Toronto
Good Room, Brooklyn
Kremwerk, Seattle
Spot Lite, Detroit
Stereo, Montreal
Best Club Event / Event Series
A Club Called Rhonda
Interdimensional Transmissions
Mister Sunday
RE/FORM
STEAM
Underground Hero
Recognizing the champions of grassroots music communities
DJ Bone
DJ Deeon
DJ Minx
Lauren Flax
Tim Sweeney
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more
MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: Renowned Playback Singer Arpita Chakraborty known for her songs in films Total Dhamaal, Ragini MMS2 and Satyagraha is excited as her New...read more
MUMBAI: Following the releases of “Dark Places” feat. Kwesi and “Take Me Higher” feat. fknsyd, Manila Killa returns with a new single titled "Dusk",...read more
MUMBAI: Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance have dropped a new single 'Blip On The Radar' via Thousand Islands Records. The song will appear on an...read more
MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to integration with Sony’s LinkBuds and LinkBuds S....read more
MUMBAI: Drishyam Films that have brought several cinematic gems like ‘Masaan’, ‘Newton’, and many others to the silver screen, today celebrates its...read more