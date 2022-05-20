Kofi drops new album 'Why Not' just in time for summer

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over, Kofi’s highly anticipated second album with Red Bull Records, 'Why Not?' is out now. Listeners are brought into Kofi’s state of mind over the past three years throughout the 12-track album. With a variety of vibes and heat just in time for summer, the multi-instrumentalist is proving there is no limit to what he can accomplish.

'Why Not?' is inclusive of the highly acclaimed singles “Haunt Me” Featuring 2KBaby, and the self-produced “On Me”, as well as feature collaborations from Atlanta’s new hot topic Noodah05 and more. Kofi carries with him over 35 million streams globally, and the aforementioned album singles have already amassed over 500 thousand global streams respectively to date since their releases.

Extraordinarily hardworking, Kofi is a perfectionist. The melody-driven artist has created a lyrical landscape representative of his growth as an artist and human being. "I've grown so much," states Kofi. "I'm not who I was before, but I think you can hear the evolution on this. It's elevated and exactly where I want to be musically right now—moving forward." Kofi has earned his title as a rising star in Toronto and continues to prove his work ethic and pure love for music are only growing.

“Why Not? is a love album. All my life, I've been told what I couldn't do – ‘You can't be an athlete and a musician. You can't be a producer and an artist. You can't be a singer and a rapper. You can't have a thriving career and a relationship.’ This album is me questioning those voices and proof that I am going to do what I want to do because it is me. This is the last three years of my life in song.” explains Kofi.

Kofi has quietly morphed from humble beginnings in Scarborough, Toronto to college volleyball superstar to culture-shifting singer, rapper, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, absorbing the lessons, wisdom, and skills from each phase. At the same time, he takes control of his destiny, conceiving and executing a singular vision through his lyrics and production.

Armed with his MacBook, he became a go-to engineer for various local artists and taught himself how to produce in high school. Eventually, he wound up at UCLA as a star on the Bruins volleyball team. Simultaneously, he gained traction with a series of independent singles, including “Came Up” and “Wake Up”. Picking up further momentum, he joined forces with multi platinum Canadian rapper Pressa on “Snow'' and landed a sync placement on the NBA 2K20 Soundtrack with “Hold Me Down”.

Signing to Red Bull Records, he revealed the 'Story of My Life' EP in 2020, producing three of the project’s six cuts himself. The single “Babygirl” captured #1 on the Soundcloud New & Hot US Chart, #2 on the Soundcloud Top 50 US Singles Chart, and #4 on the Soundcloud New & Hot Global Chart. Along the way, he also earned high-profile fans such as Drake, Walshy Fire of Major Lazer and Kardinal Offishall, to name a few. Kofi has amassed over ten million streams to date, and incited applause from the likes of The New York Times, Complex, Earmilk and more.