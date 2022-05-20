For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 May 2022 15:29 |  By RnMTeam

"I landed up getting bruises on my arms and legs." says Divya Khosla Kumar during the shoot of her song, Designer

MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar has been in the news of late owing to her super hit song, Designer with none other than Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The song is produced under the label of T-Series and has raked in a milestone number of views right from it's release.

The song as the name suggests is shot on a grand scale and the team has surely gone all out in ensuring the video is at par with International sound tracks. Divya's look in the song is surely eye catching as the actress grooves and adds the right amount of oomph, glitz and glam to the foot tapping number. The actress has not held back at all in terms of her styling and fashion choices for the song and has worn haute couture, which exemplifies her physique and beauty, throughout! However, what looks to be a cake walk and makes Divya look as stunning as always, does not necessarily have to be easy. "There was one outfit which was kind of made out of some sort of metal. Along with that outfit I had inches long nail extensions put in as that was what my look demanded. We had to go all out and I actually was excited to step into this character for Designer! But, in this gold metal look, once the camera was off, I couldn't sit during the shoot because of my outfit! It was a long shoot of seven hours in that particular look and I had to stand for all that time because of the material and the way I had to dance, I landed up getting bruises on my arms and legs." says Divya.

Now that surely couldn't have been easy but trust Divya to go ahead with the shoot with her million dollar smile shining away!

Bhushan Kumar’s Designer featuring Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

