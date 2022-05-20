For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 May 2022 15:17 |  By RnMTeam

Endel Collaborates with Sony to Bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to integration with Sony’s LinkBuds and LinkBuds S.

LinkBuds series now offer a seamless way to access Endel and its wellness soundscapes, thanks to a new collaboration. This latest integration with Sony’s innovative, truly wireless LinkBuds series will weave Endel into listeners’ everyday activities, improving their wellbeing.

Using evidence-based psychoacoustic principles, Endel soundscapes adapt to your place, weather, movement, and daily routine, using AI to create the right sound environment to help you focus, relax, or sleep. LinkBuds’ incredible, immersive sound brings out the power of Endel’s science-backed audio technology. The soundscapes surround you, while industry-leading noise-canceling technology integrated with LinkBuds S keeps you hearing only the sounds you want to hear.

“Our vision is to make wellness accessible to all through the power of sound and its undeniable effects on the human body and mind. To do this, we’ve created science-backed technology that generates personalized, adaptive soundscapes to help people focus, relax, and sleep,” says Endel co-founder and CEO Oleg Stavitsky. “The integration with Sony's LinkBuds series and sensor technology enables a genuinely seamless functional sound experience for any moment of the day, be it commuting, a relaxation break, a power nap, or a deep work session.”

Endel and LinkBuds series make the right supportive audio environment only a tap away. The LinkBuds series have “Quick Access” capability, allowing you to configure the headphones to jump back into your last Endel soundscape with just a few taps. Their built-in sensors and unique algorithm can tell what you're in the middle of—a conversation, a walk in the park—and trigger the right Endel's Focus or Relax experience for the moment, thanks to the LinkBuds series’ “Auto Play” feature.

Endel makes functional audio effective. Science shapes Endel’s approach: the app accounts for users’ heart rate, circadian rhythms (where they are in the sleep/wake cycle), and movement. It employs specific audio characteristics, masking some sounds, enhancing and providing others, to contribute to focus, relaxation, or sleep. One research study found, for example, that Endel’s focus experiences were 7x more effective in maintaining focus versus static playlists. Users were able to maintain their focus on a task for 95% of listening time.

This approach has intrigued some of the world’s most respected artists, who have collaborated with Endel to create adaptive experiences, including James Blake’s Wind Down, Grimes’ AI Lullaby, and Plastikman’s Deeper Focus, In addition to their earbuds, Endel subscribers can experience Endel on iOS, Android, macOS, Amazon Alexa, wearables, and Apple TV.

Sony's LinkBuds series have two model lineups: LinkBuds with a unique open-ring design and its step up LinkBuds S with noise-canceling capability. LinkBuds S work with Endel now and LinkBuds will follow, with an upcoming software update to be released by Sony in early June. Auto Play is available in the US and Japan. (Auto Play Android version on LinkBuds S is now available. Auto Play iOS version for LinkBuds S will be available in early June 2022.
Both Android and iOS version for LinkBuds will be available in early June 2022).

Tags
Sony Amazon Alexa James Blake Songs music
Related news
News | 20 May 2022

Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance Release New Single "Blip On The Radar"

MUMBAI: Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance have dropped a new single 'Blip On The Radar' via Thousand Islands Records. The song will appear on an upcoming full-length.

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Manila Killa returns with lights to share new track "Dusk"

MUMBAI: Following the releases of “Dark Places” feat. Kwesi and “Take Me Higher” feat. fknsyd, Manila Killa returns with a new single titled "Dusk", featuring singer-songwriter Lights via Moving Castle.

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Nominee announced for DJ Mag’s Best of North America Awards

MUMBAI: After a three-year hiatus, on the other end of a pandemic, the nominations for DJ Mag's Best of North America Awards have been announced.

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Deorro, Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Maffio, Deeperise, Alex Pizzuti, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: Deorro, Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Maffio - Yo Las Pongo

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Kofi drops new album 'Why Not' just in time for summer

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over, Kofi’s highly anticipated second album with Red Bull Records, 'Why Not?' is out now. Listeners are brought into Kofi’s state of mind over the past three years throughout the 12-track album.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
"I landed up getting bruises on my arms and legs." says Divya Khosla Kumar during the shoot of her song, Designer

MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar has been in the news of late owing to her super hit song, Designer with none other than Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey...read more

2
Manila Killa returns with lights to share new track "Dusk"

MUMBAI: Following the releases of “Dark Places” feat. Kwesi and “Take Me Higher” feat. fknsyd, Manila Killa returns with a new single titled "Dusk",...read more

3
Manish Mundra turns director as Drishyam Films celebrates its 7th Anniversary!

MUMBAI: Drishyam Films that have brought several cinematic gems like ‘Masaan’, ‘Newton’, and many others to the silver screen, today celebrates its...read more

4
Endel Collaborates with Sony to Bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to integration with Sony’s LinkBuds and LinkBuds S....read more

5
Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance Release New Single "Blip On The Radar"

MUMBAI: Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance have dropped a new single 'Blip On The Radar' via Thousand Islands Records. The song will appear on an...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games