Deorro, Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Maffio, Deeperise, Alex Pizzuti, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: Deorro, Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Maffio - Yo Las Pongo

Deorro continues to innovate by tying his love for traditional Mexican dance (Norteño) music with his production background in EDM, that culminates in “Yo Las Pongo,” which features one of the bands he’s always had an affinity for is Grammy Nominated group, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, as well as Maffio. This new track embraces the fusion of his Latin and club music roots which will be part of his upcoming album - “ORRO” expected for July.

Deeperise & Eneli - Dahlia Girl

Turkish producer Deeperise is back after his 2021 release “Baby Girl” - this time he comes together with Romanian Rising singer/songwriter Eneli on “Dahlia Girl.” This time he joins forces on a melodic dance track infused with Middle Eastern melodies and vocals from Romanian singer Eneli.

Alex Pizzuti - I Don't Wanna Go To School (feat. SHIBUI)

Italian DJ and Producer Alex Pizzuti marks his debut single "IDWGTS“ on Ultra Records. His first single on Ultra Records is a powerful electro/bounce track with vibrating vocals from SHIBUI which is perfect for the dancefloor. Besides his ongoing release schedule, Alex Pizzuti is touring around European dance floors and festivals the upcoming summer.

LIA LIA - Love & Melancholy (EP)

On her debut EP "Love & Melancholy," Chinese-German artist LIA LIA explores the limits of her imagination, openly discussing isolation, identity and acceptance surrounding her upbringing in Shanghai and current life in Berlin. Thoughtful and self-aware, Lia makes songs that cannot be tied to a specific place or time, but are inspired by the sounds and sub-cultures of the world she experiences.

Reva DeVito - Dreamer (feat. Kartell)

Reva DeVito is back with a brand new single titled “Dreamer” which features Kartell. An album is on the way and will be released this summer with collaborating artists such as Kaytranada, Franc Moody, Austin Millz, Young Bae, and more.

Fiin - Open Secret

Fiin transports the listener to the beaches of Ibiza, and the playa of Burning Man on “Open Secret”. The Baleric drums and soft synths create a record that's uniquely danceable, a perfect closer to a wonderful night into morning party.