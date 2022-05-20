Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance Release New Single "Blip On The Radar"

MUMBAI: Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance have dropped a new single 'Blip On The Radar' via Thousand Islands Records. The song will appear on an upcoming full-length.

"Blip On The Radar" streaming on DSP: https://bfan.link/blip-on-the-radar-3

Of the new song, the band says, "Blip on the Radar is a look into the mind of someone battling addiction and depression. Going at it alone in an existence supported by the worst drug dealer of them all… the doctors that feed them pills and false hope. The sky opened up and they finally realized that it was always up to them to dig themselves out of the dirt, and Punk music and sobriety were a means to an end."

Formed in 2014, Trashed Ambulance has survived a plethora of member changes and hangovers to continue forging ahead as a reputable option in the Central Alberta punk scene. With a handful of EPs, LPs, CDs, and cassettes already under their belt, the boys hit Echo Base Studio in Calgary to work with Casey Lewis (Belvedere) on their new single.

To date, the band has shared the stage with such punk juggernauts as Face to Face, Belvedere, Voodoo Glowskulls, The Real McKenzies, The Murderburgers, and Ten Foot Pole and have even made an appearance at Pouzza Fest - Montreal’s annual premiere punk fest. The guys already have some Western Canadian tour dates lined up and plan on terrorizing as many pubs, curling rinks, and bowling alleys as they can play this year.