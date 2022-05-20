For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 May 2022 15:11 |  By RnMTeam

Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance Release New Single "Blip On The Radar"

MUMBAI: Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance have dropped a new single 'Blip On The Radar' via Thousand Islands Records. The song will appear on an upcoming full-length.

"Blip On The Radar" streaming on DSP: https://bfan.link/blip-on-the-radar-3

Of the new song, the band says, "Blip on the Radar is a look into the mind of someone battling addiction and depression. Going at it alone in an existence supported by the worst drug dealer of them all… the doctors that feed them pills and false hope. The sky opened up and they finally realized that it was always up to them to dig themselves out of the dirt, and Punk music and sobriety were a means to an end."

Formed in 2014, Trashed Ambulance has survived a plethora of member changes and hangovers to continue forging ahead as a reputable option in the Central Alberta punk scene. With a handful of EPs, LPs, CDs, and cassettes already under their belt, the boys hit Echo Base Studio in Calgary to work with Casey Lewis (Belvedere) on their new single.

To date, the band has shared the stage with such punk juggernauts as Face to Face, Belvedere, Voodoo Glowskulls, The Real McKenzies, The Murderburgers, and Ten Foot Pole and have even made an appearance at Pouzza Fest - Montreal’s annual premiere punk fest. The guys already have some Western Canadian tour dates lined up and plan on terrorizing as many pubs, curling rinks, and bowling alleys as they can play this year.

Tags
Songs Singer music
Related news
News | 20 May 2022

Endel Collaborates with Sony to Bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to integration with Sony’s LinkBuds and LinkBuds S.

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Manila Killa returns with lights to share new track "Dusk"

MUMBAI: Following the releases of “Dark Places” feat. Kwesi and “Take Me Higher” feat. fknsyd, Manila Killa returns with a new single titled "Dusk", featuring singer-songwriter Lights via Moving Castle.

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Nominee announced for DJ Mag’s Best of North America Awards

MUMBAI: After a three-year hiatus, on the other end of a pandemic, the nominations for DJ Mag's Best of North America Awards have been announced.

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Deorro, Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Maffio, Deeperise, Alex Pizzuti, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: Deorro, Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Maffio - Yo Las Pongo

read more
News | 20 May 2022

Kofi drops new album 'Why Not' just in time for summer

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over, Kofi’s highly anticipated second album with Red Bull Records, 'Why Not?' is out now. Listeners are brought into Kofi’s state of mind over the past three years throughout the 12-track album.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Reem Sameer & Sehban Azim come together for a love ballad ‘Minnatein’ presented by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music!

MUMBAI: Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music brings you a heart-warming love ballad, ‘Minnatein’ featuring Reem Sameer and Sehban Azim with soulful vocals...read more

2
Endel Collaborates with Sony to Bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to integration with Sony’s LinkBuds and LinkBuds S....read more

3
"I landed up getting bruises on my arms and legs." says Divya Khosla Kumar during the shoot of her song, Designer

MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar has been in the news of late owing to her super hit song, Designer with none other than Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey...read more

4
Manila Killa returns with lights to share new track "Dusk"

MUMBAI: Following the releases of “Dark Places” feat. Kwesi and “Take Me Higher” feat. fknsyd, Manila Killa returns with a new single titled "Dusk",...read more

5
Manish Mundra turns director as Drishyam Films celebrates its 7th Anniversary!

MUMBAI: Drishyam Films that have brought several cinematic gems like ‘Masaan’, ‘Newton’, and many others to the silver screen, today celebrates its...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games