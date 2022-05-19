For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 May 2022 12:59 |  By RnMTeam

Streetsmart Production's recently announced film 'First Second Chance,' announces its song 'Haanji Naaji'

MUMBAI: The recently announced film ‘First Second Chance’ by the renowned CEO & Founder of Streetsmart Productions, Lakshmi R Iyer, is joyous to announce the song ‘Haanji Naaji.

The song is immaculately voiced by singer Hamsika Iyer, who have given us songs like Raabta and Chammak Challo. The composition of the music is done by Anand Bhaskar. He has sung amazing songs such as 'Munna Rap,' in web series Mirzapur, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Official Anthem with singers Amit Trivedi and Sharvi Yadav. 'Oru Dinam' from the Malayalam action film Big Brother starring Malayalam actor Mohanlal, actor, and producer Arbaaz Khan, and many more. The simply beautiful lyric for the song is provided by Shraddha Sehgal.

In the words of Music Composer Anand Bhaskar, “I had an absolute blast working on this music for ‘First Second Chance.’ I truly got to work with people I love and look up to. An overall extremely talented bunch of people. Starting with Lakshmi, the director of the film and the CCO – The Chief Chatterbox Officer - as I like to call her. I also got to work with my friends, Keshav Parthasarathy and Shravan Sridhar who added their own bits to the music. It’s a dream come true to work on the same project as Resul Pookutty Sir. My long-time friend Shraddha Sehgal who has written a bunch of songs for me. One of my favourite singers from the country and probably one of the best – Hamsika Iyer – who is such a bright spark for everyone. It was an amazing experience working with Renuka ma’am and Ananth sir who are absolute sweethearts and legends in their own rights. A wholesome family experience, and that is the film all about as well. I cannot wait for the film to come out and have people hear our music as well.”

On the other hand, Lyricist Shraddha Sehgal says, “_Haanji, Naaji Me Umar Guzaari, Mile Hum Abki Baari_. These lines sum up the essence of the song and the film ‘First Second Chance,’ that the super talented Lakshmi Iyer is about to bring to the world. I am so glad to get to write the song. Do hear it, it’s a marvel created by Anand Bhaskar. Hamsika ma’am’s voice is the perfect voice for it. It has created magic and every word is expressed meaningfully. It will surely reach your heart. Anand is an amazing talent and he trusted me to write this song on a sensitive topic and I am so glad that it fits the plot beautifully. I remember being at Lakshmi’s and being stunned to see so much energy and positivity in her. She is so much fun to work with and I can’t wait for more. We have grown watching Renuka Ji and Ananth Ji on screen and now to work with them on the same project seems like a fantasy. I feel blessed to work with such experienced and renowned bunch of artists. The cast and crew of the film has put in a part of themselves in it and we hope the audience love it just as we did while making it.”

Singer Hamsika Iyer shares, “Did I enjoy my song? _Haaji_. Was I stressed while working on the song? _Naaji_. I’ll never forget the day when I got the call from Lakshmi R Iyer for her film. I was even happier when she conveyed that the music composer is Anand Bhaskar – a person whom I have always admired, his musicianship, vocals, energy, a very hardworking and a cool guy. I’d also like to extend my thanks to Shraddha Sehgal for the amazing yet simple lyrics. Shravan Sridhar and Keshav Parthasarathy, you guys are amazing. The kind of vibe that these guys bring into any songs is just infectious. Thank you, Prathamesh, for putting all the elements beautifully in all places. I have always been a huge admirer of Renuka Shahane and Ananth Mahadevan, and it feels amazing to be a part of a project that has incredible talent. Once again, thanks to Lakhsmi for giving me _Haanji_ and _Naaji_.”

The film will be released on 5th June 2022. The film consists of stellar cast such as Renuka Shahane, Ananth Mahadevan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Saahil Uppal and Nikhil Sangha. The story behind the film is inspired by real life. The film is produced by Streetsmart Production with immaculate direction by Lakshmi R Iyer.

Tags
Renuka Shahane Ananth Mahadevan Devoleena Bhattacharjee Anand Bhaskar
Related news
News | 20 Sep 2021

Clef Music Awards 2021: Anand Bhaskar won 'Best Song'

MUMBAI: Anand Bhaskar has won “Best Song” at the ‘Clef Music Awards’.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Laughter, gossip and chat about Delhi boy traits in Indie Hain Hum : Season 2 with Tulsi Kumar and Millind Gaba

MUMBAI: While Tulsi spoke about brother love to brother competition to social media pressures and performing better than last with her previous guests, the bubbly singer chats with her friend-fellow singer Millind Gaba in the 3rd episode of Indie Hain Hum : Season 2.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2021

Jaan Kumar Sanu: Want Rubina to win 'Bigg Boss 14' after Eijaz's exit

MUMBAI: Singer and evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has been a strong supporter of housemate Eijaz Khan on the ongoing show. With Eijaz making an exit, Jaan is now rooting for actress Rubina Dilaik to lift the trophy.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2020

Anand Bhaskar: 'AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi's music made me realise that if your melodies are strong, they'll fit beautifully in any genre'

MUMBAI: Singer Anand Bhaskar has always looked up to composers AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi who are known for seamlessly blending Indian tunes with international sounds. He credits them for heavily influencing his style of music and for helping him nourish himself as a musical artist.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2020

'My experience with working on the series has been nothing but wonderful', says Anand Bhaskar

MUMBAI: Singer Anand Bhaskar unveiled his latest humorous song “Munna Bhaiya” Rap song from Mirzapur 2, a tribute to the rowdy and fearless Munna Tripathi. The rap is sung and composed by Anand Bhaskar and written by Ginny Diwan.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Music composer Rohit Sharma wins The Best Original Songs Award for #TVFAspirants. Says, "My goal is to connect the audience and music lovers inwardly through my songs,"

MUMBAI: One of the most important sources of tranquility in our lives is music. But there is a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into...read more

2
Benny Benassi and Anable England release collaborative single ‘Lightwaves’

MUMBAI: Two titans of contemporary electronic music – 6x dance music radio chart-topper Anabel Englund and world-class GRAMMY-award winning producer...read more

3
Mysteryland reveals Armin van Buuren as Mystery Headliner for 2022 edition

MUMBAI: After teasing their fans with a spectacular end show on the Sunday of the festival, Mysteryland now announces their Mystery Headliner. In the...read more

4
Get Ready To Groove and move in the clubs this June With Supermoon#NowTrending ft. Arjun Kanungo

MUMBAI: Yohani, Divine, AP Dhillon, B Praak… the list keeps gets longer and better every single time as ZEE Live’s Supermoon comes to town. The...read more

5
Reem Sameer & Sehban Azim come together for a love ballad ‘Minnatein’ presented by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music!

MUMBAI: Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music brings you a heart-warming love ballad, ‘Minnatein’ featuring Reem Sameer and Sehban Azim with soulful vocals...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games