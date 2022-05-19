Musician Reezy Runa plans to release a new album this year

MUMBAI: After the tremendous response of the debut album ‘Backend Business’ under Marquee Music Group in late 2019, Musical artist Reezy Runa is once again all set to surprise his fans with an all-new album this year.

Born on 6th March 1992 and brought up in Gaffney SC, Reezy had his fair share of obstacles he faced, from inner city violence, to death of his best friends, too being homeless and beating the odds when things was stacked up against him. But as they where there is a will, there is a way, Reezy’s album ‘Backend Business’ had created a benchmark in the music industry with over 11K Spotify plays within the first week of its release itself and since then, played a significant role in building the pop and hip-hop music movement in the world.

Reezy, who is the most elusive musician of current times, utters “I’ll be dropping my new album this year and it will be a treat for all music lovers with a wholesome experience. I’m just taking my time and perfecting the craft. Creative work always takes time so, as soon as it’s ready, we will release it with a bang.”

The Singer also released a few singles named FMW ft Mondoe 2xx and Wait ft Quality Control music artist Duke Deuce, Rich Before Rap, and recently he released his new single Vegan.