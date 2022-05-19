For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 May 2022 18:39 |  By RnMTeam

I had Rekha Ji in mind while I was recording “MEHFIL” - Arpita Chakraborty

MUMBAI: Renowned Playback Singer Arpita Chakraborty known for her songs in films Total Dhamaal, Ragini MMS2 and Satyagraha is excited as her New Single “Mehfil” from Producer/ Director Shailendra Singh’s New Album “Dil Se Dil Tak“ Releases Today !!

MEHFIL is a Contemporary Classic a unique genre Curated and Directed by Shailendra Singh, Music Composed by Anjana Ankur Singh, written by Shailendra Singh and Rajesh Nishad, this mesmerising Music Video is all set to win Millions of hearts.

“Mehfil is a blend of grace and sensuality. I had to keep in mind the nuances of the composition and the theme which I was briefed by Music Composer Ankur in the recording studio. Loved the genre completely as it is more of a Ghazal- a Contemporary Ghazal. I had the liberty to croon Aalaaps and a few Taans here and there which made the recording session an experience of a lifetime. I had Rekha Ji in mind, who is the ultimate Diva of Bollywood, while I was recording it, because the song deserved that style that her persona has, beautifully acted by Neelam Lohar.
I am Extremely Grateful and Honoured to have worked with the ace Director Shailendra Singh Sir whose vision and experience has taken this album to a different level visually and musically. “

Apart from her latest Indie Release “Mehfil”, Two of her movies are Releasing this month. 3’Shyaane (Hindi) and Yera Yera Pausa (Marathi). The team of Radio and music wishes this beautiful Singer all the very best with her songs.

Tags
Rekha Mehfil Arpita Chakraborty Singer Total Dhamaal Ragini MMS2 Satyagraha
Related news
News | 19 May 2022

I had Rekha Ji in mind while I was recording “MEHFIL” - Arpita Chakraborty

MUMBAI: Renowned Playback Singer Arpita Chakraborty known for her songs in films Total Dhamaal, Ragini MMS2 and Satyagraha is excited as her New Single “Mehfil” from Producer/ Director Shailendra Singh’s New Album “Dil Se Dil Tak“ Releases Today !!

read more
News | 18 May 2022

Benny Benassi and Anable England release collaborative single ‘Lightwaves’

MUMBAI: Two titans of contemporary electronic music – 6x dance music radio chart-topper Anabel Englund and world-class GRAMMY-award winning producer & DJ Benny Benassi have joined forces to release their first collaborative single “Lightwaves.” Out on Friday 13 May 2022 via leading dance mus

read more
News | 18 May 2022

Music composer Rohit Sharma wins The Best Original Songs Award for #TVFAspirants. Says, "My goal is to connect the audience and music lovers inwardly through my songs,"

MUMBAI: One of the most important sources of tranquility in our lives is music. But there is a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into developing something, and when that perseverance is rewarded, nothing could be better.

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Crash His Daughter's Makeup Tutorial After Getting Married

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on TikTok Live after tying the knot? We're feeling this.

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Fleek Music Company launches singer-songwriter Pruthvi's debut EP - 'Songs about you (not for you)'

MUMBAI: Pruthvi has been putting out new music in association with Fleek Music Company, and her debut EP is inspired by personal stories of heartbreak and vulnerability.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Dhvani Bhanushali features on the Times Square Billboard!

MUMBAI: India’s youngest and most successful popstar, Dhvani Bhanushali, who boasts of fans both on home turf and across the globe, features on the...read more

2
I had Rekha Ji in mind while I was recording “MEHFIL” - Arpita Chakraborty

MUMBAI: Renowned Playback Singer Arpita Chakraborty known for her songs in films Total Dhamaal, Ragini MMS2 and Satyagraha is excited as her New...read more

3
Reem Sameer & Sehban Azim come together for a love ballad ‘Minnatein’ presented by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music!

MUMBAI: Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music brings you a heart-warming love ballad, ‘Minnatein’ featuring Reem Sameer and Sehban Azim with soulful vocals...read more

4
Streetsmart Production's recently announced film 'First Second Chance,' announces its song 'Haanji Naaji'

MUMBAI: The recently announced film ‘First Second Chance’ by the renowned CEO & Founder of Streetsmart Productions, Lakshmi R Iyer, is joyous to...read more

5
I had Rekha Ji in mind while I was recording “MEHFIL” - Arpita Chakraborty

MUMBAI: Renowned Playback Singer Arpita Chakraborty known for her songs in films Total Dhamaal, Ragini MMS2 and Satyagraha is excited as her New...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games