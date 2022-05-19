I had Rekha Ji in mind while I was recording “MEHFIL” - Arpita Chakraborty

MUMBAI: Renowned Playback Singer Arpita Chakraborty known for her songs in films Total Dhamaal, Ragini MMS2 and Satyagraha is excited as her New Single “Mehfil” from Producer/ Director Shailendra Singh’s New Album “Dil Se Dil Tak“ Releases Today !!

MEHFIL is a Contemporary Classic a unique genre Curated and Directed by Shailendra Singh, Music Composed by Anjana Ankur Singh, written by Shailendra Singh and Rajesh Nishad, this mesmerising Music Video is all set to win Millions of hearts.

“Mehfil is a blend of grace and sensuality. I had to keep in mind the nuances of the composition and the theme which I was briefed by Music Composer Ankur in the recording studio. Loved the genre completely as it is more of a Ghazal- a Contemporary Ghazal. I had the liberty to croon Aalaaps and a few Taans here and there which made the recording session an experience of a lifetime. I had Rekha Ji in mind, who is the ultimate Diva of Bollywood, while I was recording it, because the song deserved that style that her persona has, beautifully acted by Neelam Lohar.

I am Extremely Grateful and Honoured to have worked with the ace Director Shailendra Singh Sir whose vision and experience has taken this album to a different level visually and musically. “

Apart from her latest Indie Release “Mehfil”, Two of her movies are Releasing this month. 3’Shyaane (Hindi) and Yera Yera Pausa (Marathi). The team of Radio and music wishes this beautiful Singer all the very best with her songs.