For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 May 2022 20:18 |  By RnMTeam

Tips Gujarati presents the full video song "Prem Ma Thayo Majboor"

MUMBAI: Tips Gujarati presents the full video song "Prem Ma Thayo Majboor"

Starring Jhanvi Panchal, Vishal Joshi, Krishna Panchal and Lalit Thakkar. The song is sung by Ashok Thakor and Music Composed by Rajvinder Singh

Jhanvi Panchal, Vishal Joshi, Krishna Panchal and Lalit Thakkar says "A lovely story line with outstanding music & lyrics"

Ashok Thakor says "A beautiful track for all the romantic souls"

Rajvinder Singh says "Anyone nursing a heartbreak will fall in love with the song"

Tags
Gujarati Prem Ma Thayo Majboor music Jhanvi Panchal Vishal Joshi Krishna Panchal Lalit Thakkar Ashok Thakor Music Composed Rajvinder Singh
Related news
News | 18 May 2022

Get Ready To Groove and move in the clubs this June With Supermoon#NowTrending ft. Arjun Kanungo

MUMBAI: Yohani, Divine, AP Dhillon, B Praak… the list keeps gets longer and better every single time as ZEE Live’s Supermoon comes to town.

read more
News | 18 May 2022

Mysteryland reveals Armin van Buuren as Mystery Headliner for 2022 edition

MUMBAI: After teasing their fans with a spectacular end show on the Sunday of the festival, Mysteryland now announces their Mystery Headliner. In the last weekend of August, Armin van Buuren will close the festival in an unforgettable way.

read more
News | 18 May 2022

Benny Benassi and Anable England release collaborative single ‘Lightwaves’

MUMBAI: Two titans of contemporary electronic music – 6x dance music radio chart-topper Anabel Englund and world-class GRAMMY-award winning producer & DJ Benny Benassi have joined forces to release their first collaborative single “Lightwaves.” Out on Friday 13 May 2022 via leading dance mus

read more
News | 18 May 2022

Music composer Rohit Sharma wins The Best Original Songs Award for #TVFAspirants. Says, "My goal is to connect the audience and music lovers inwardly through my songs,"

MUMBAI: One of the most important sources of tranquility in our lives is music. But there is a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into developing something, and when that perseverance is rewarded, nothing could be better.

read more
News | 18 May 2022

Jazim Sharma launched his new soulful track Ghazal-' Aish'

MUMBAI: Jazim Sharma who is populary known for his amazing vocals and outstanding composition once again come up with his another rendition 'Aish' under Jazim Productions featuring Tanshika Anand.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

top# 5 articles

1
Reem Sameer & Sehban Azim come together for a love ballad ‘Minnatein’ presented by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music!

MUMBAI: Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music brings you a heart-warming love ballad, ‘Minnatein’ featuring Reem Sameer and Sehban Azim with soulful vocals...read more

2
Tips Gujarati presents the full video song "Prem Ma Thayo Majboor"

MUMBAI: Tips Gujarati presents the full video song "Prem Ma Thayo Majboor" Starring Jhanvi Panchal, Vishal Joshi, Krishna Panchal and Lalit Thakkar....read more

3
Get Ready To Groove and move in the clubs this June With Supermoon#NowTrending ft. Arjun Kanungo

MUMBAI: Yohani, Divine, AP Dhillon, B Praak… the list keeps gets longer and better every single time as ZEE Live’s Supermoon comes to town. The...read more

4
Mysteryland reveals Armin van Buuren as Mystery Headliner for 2022 edition

MUMBAI: After teasing their fans with a spectacular end show on the Sunday of the festival, Mysteryland now announces their Mystery Headliner. In the...read more

5
Benny Benassi and Anable England release collaborative single ‘Lightwaves’

MUMBAI: Two titans of contemporary electronic music – 6x dance music radio chart-topper Anabel Englund and world-class GRAMMY-award winning producer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games