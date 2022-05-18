MUMBAI: Tips Gujarati presents the full video song "Prem Ma Thayo Majboor"
Starring Jhanvi Panchal, Vishal Joshi, Krishna Panchal and Lalit Thakkar. The song is sung by Ashok Thakor and Music Composed by Rajvinder Singh
Jhanvi Panchal, Vishal Joshi, Krishna Panchal and Lalit Thakkar says "A lovely story line with outstanding music & lyrics"
Ashok Thakor says "A beautiful track for all the romantic souls"
Rajvinder Singh says "Anyone nursing a heartbreak will fall in love with the song"
